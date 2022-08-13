No one is superhuman, but you can try to be as close to one as possible.

TThe most demanding element of Antonio Conte’s notorious pre-season program, despite fierce competition, came to fruition during the 30-degree heat wave in Seoul. Tottenham trained for two hours and then, at the persuasion of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, he was ordered to run 42 lengths of the World Cup stadium. Anyone whose June was eaten up by international duty got just 30; Ryan Sessegnon was not among those who were blessed with such a fortune.

“I knew it was going to be tough, but it turned out to be worse than I thought,” he says, referring to the incredible intensity required of Spurs during preparation. “These 42 runs in Korea, the number of runs, it was crazy. I didn’t feel sick like some players, but I was on my knees.”

It may have worked because Sessegnon started the season standing up. His first Premier League goal for Tottenham also opened the scoring for the club in 2022–23 and made up for a poor start against Southampton. From there, they won on a gallop and their left winger was relentless: Sessegnon looked like a versatile player every inch from Conte’s model and felt like the summer regimen was paying off.

“Definitely [fitness] matters,” he says. “When I’m on the field and I feel like I’m moving forward and I have the energy to move up and down, I feel almost unstoppable. You feel like you can get past anyone, do anything on the pitch, you really feel like yourself.”

It is known that under Comte there is no shelter for full-backs. “This is probably one of the most difficult positions in the team at the moment,” says Sessegnon. “He wants you to contribute to moving forward, but also defensively, so you have to have that drive to move up and down. This is one of my strengths, but it can always be improved.”

Perhaps the moment when Sessegnon ran away from Kyle Walker-Peters and landed a bent header from the far post past Gavin Bazun would count as a move. It wouldn’t be ahead of time: he was limited to 21 top-flight games in his first three seasons since moving from Fulham, though one of those campaigns was mostly spent on loan at Hoffenheim and his stage roar as a 16-year-old was in danger become a fading memory.

A year later, in the 2017/18 season, he scored 15 league goals. But it wasn’t until May that he turned 22, and after being stopped last time by a string of minor injuries, it makes sense that the turn may have been turned.

“It helps,” he says, breaking his duck. “At the end of last season I had a short run with the team and I felt like I was part of the team. It was really good for me to start the first game of the season and adding my goal to help the team win was great.”

Ryan Sessegnon pictured at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sessegnon always had the right tools: speed, stealth, end product, turbocharged engine. They weren’t always enough to give him a chance and he may have experienced a sense of déjà vu when Champions League winner and World Cup finalist Ivan Perisic arrived from Internazionale in June. Perisic can play in several positions, but he would certainly start in Sessegnon’s place if his pre-season activity was not limited to a calf injury.

“I had a different attitude,” says Sessegnon, dismissing the idea that such high competition for his place was oppressive. “I have never seen such a situation. I saw it as a chance for myself to improve and get help from him.”

That’s exactly what happened last Saturday when Perisic, who came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Sessegnon, advised his younger teammate to take advantage of Walker-Peters’ height disadvantage and make the run that netted him the goal. “The feeling of arriving in the box at the right time is a priceless feeling,” he says.

More of the same would help ease the burden on Harry Kane and other Spurs forwards, and there’s no question he has it. Sessegnon was a striker before Fulham managers realized his running power was too good to waste, and those instincts were never blunted.

“If you saw the goals I scored at Fulham, a lot of them were in and around the box, rebounds, small goals. So it helped when I was younger. I want to get back to things like that, keep an eye on everything so I can help the team.”

Sessegnon knows he needs an engine to compete in both an attacking and defensive role for Spurs.

Perhaps Chelsea will be the next to see Sessegnon’s polished scent on target. The meeting between the London rivals has already added spice – “After winning Fulham, you have hatred for Chelsea in your head, so this game is special for me” – when thoughts return to the likely identity of his direct rival.

Reece James is five months older than Sessegnon and the two are friends, first playing against each other in the under-nine age groups and becoming teammates in the England team that won the 2017 UEFA Under-19 Championship.

“You have to say he came out on top,” he says of those academy encounters where the Chelsea youth often rebelled. “I think I know his weaknesses too, but I won’t say much now. He’s a great player, what he’s done for Chelsea and England has been really good, so you can always look at it and it inspires you.”

A head-to-head meeting at Stamford Bridge could be a minor milestone in a career; perhaps further evidence that Sessegnon can catch up with its old rival in the long run. The fight for the place will be serious: there was a reason for acquiring Perisic, and besides, rotation will be required, even if he manages to cheat the veteran. For now, Sessegnon is hoping those feet yards will make the difference.

“There will always be moments when you get a little tired, especially at the beginning of the season,” he says. “But it’s about when to arrive and when to return. No one is superhuman, but you can try to be as close to it as possible.”

Whether it’s the Asian heatwave or a sultry English summer that has few precedents, Conte didn’t expect anything else.

