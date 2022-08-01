type here...
"No More Years of Pain" Newspapers Rejoice at Lionesses' Victory

By printveela editor

Euphoria, triumphantly raised hands and, finally, the main trophy. Monday’s front pages reflect the mood of the nation after the Lionesses lifted the UEFA Women’s European Football Championship trophy – the first major silverware won by England in 56 years.

All but one newspaper featured the historic 2-1 victory over Germany in the Wembley final on their front pages after extra-time winner Chloe Kelly dashed the eight-time winners’ hopes of adding another title to their list of accolades.

The “History Makers” flaunt the front page of the Daily Mirror, dedicated exclusively to triumph.

Monday Front Page: The Story Makers

— Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 31, 2022

The last page of the newspaper reads “This is home”, a tribute to the players chanting “This is coming home!” when they stormed into Sarina Wigman’s post-match press conference.

Monday's last page: He's home!

— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 31, 2022

On the front page of the Daily Mail, the headline reads: “It wasn’t a dream… we REALLY beat Germany in the final.” Match winner Kelly is pictured waving her T-shirt over her head in celebration after she scored the decisive goal in the 111th minute.

Monday's Mail: It wasn't a dream… we REALLY beat Germany in the final!

— Papers of Tomorrow Today (@TmorrowsPapers) July 31, 2022

The Times features an image of the Lionesses triumphantly lifting the trophy, and an editorial claims that the victory “put the finishing touches on an incredible three and a half weeks, not only for women’s football, but for the women’s sports movement in England.”

Monday's Times: Lionesses Bring It Home

— Papers of Tomorrow Today (@TmorrowsPapers) July 31, 2022

The Guardian also highlights what the win will mean for the development of women’s sports under the heading “Game Changers”.

Guardian front page, Monday 1 August 2022: Rules of the game

— Guardian (@guardian) July 31, 2022

The Sun has an image that wraps around the front and back of the paper, showing the Lionesses celebrating their victory, with the caption: “Move over guys.. It’s home!”. The back also features a quote from the Queen: “You all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today and for generations to come.”

Front page tomorrow: English lionesses roar with pride as they celebrate their historic triumph at Euro 2022

— Sun (@TheSun) July 31, 2022

The Daily Star’s headline ‘Roaring’ sits atop an image of confetti falling on an enthusiastic team and reflects how England are feeling at the end of a 56-year wait for a major league win.

He's coming home! 🥳🤩

— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 31, 2022

The Daily Telegraph also commemorates the victory with a photo of the Lionesses lifting the trophy. What follows is another battle, also engulfing the nation, over who will triumph as England’s next leader, with headlines: “Sunak promises to cut income tax by 4 percent.”

Front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:

Sunak promises to cut income tax by 4%#TomorrowsPapersToday

Subscribe to the newsletter on the main page

— Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 31, 2022

Scotland’s daily report goes against the trend and instead of the Lionesses, it publishes a picture of Celtic players celebrating their Scottish Premier League victory over Aberdeen. The newspaper begins with an article about the cost-of-living crisis gripping the country, with the headline “Nothing More to Cut”.

Monday record: nothing more to cut

— Papers of Tomorrow Today (@TmorrowsPapers) July 31, 2022

The front page of the Daily Express is dedicated to the Lionesses with the headline “This is Home”, while the headline of the Independent reads “History” with a close-up photo of the team holding their first major trophy.

Independent Monday: history

— Papers of Tomorrow Today (@TmorrowsPapers) July 31, 2022

On the front page of the Financial Times, Kelly runs across the field celebrating the victory and calls the victory “Dream Stuff” in the headline. The front page features two front-page stories: “West eases restrictions on Russian oil as inflation and energy risks rise” and “Real estate mogul Candy sells £125m luxury Surrey estate.”

Just published: front page of the UK edition of the Financial Times for Monday 1 August.

— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 31, 2022

Metro celebrates the victory on its front page with the headline: “No more years of pain.” Above the headline is a euphoric team with medals around their necks and a trophy held high.

Newspaper of tomorrow today 📰

NOT MORE THAN YEARS OF PAIN

🔴 Lionesses’ wild Euro victory ends 56-year wait for a trophy in England#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T6ZWCGG2nk

— Metro (@MetroUK) July 31, 2022



