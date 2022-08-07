No more secret: Canada’s first codebreaking unit emerges from the shadows

For years, those close to Sylvia Gellman remained in the dark about what she did for a living in the early 1940s.

But in the mansion that once stood on the east side of Laurier Avenue, Gellman and her colleagues, many of whom were women, were on a top secret mission: breaking the codes and ciphers used for secret and diplomatic communications during World War II.

“No one outside knew what we were doing,” the 101-year-old CBC Ottawa man told Saturday.

“You knew so well that this was a secret mission. And you didn’t tell anyone. And I’ve been following it very closely. I didn’t even tell my family.”

On Saturday morning, a plaque honoring the Examining Division, Canada’s first cryptographic bureau, was unveiled at the Laurier House National Historic Site, next door to where Gellman once worked.

The house was also the residence of William Lyon Mackenzie King, Prime Minister of Canada during World War II.

Gellman said that while those close to her knew she had a top-secret job, they hardly understood the breadth of her work. These duties included printing deciphered Japanese messages before they were rushed to what was then called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Intelligence was also relayed to the British government at Bletchley Park, an Allied code-breaking center where names such as Alan Turing walked the corridors.

Sylvia Gellman said that while her family knew she had an important job during World War II, she kept her exact nature a closely guarded secret. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The official flagging of the unit’s contribution to Canada was something of a pandemic project for Diana Pepall, who has been researching the bureau since 2014.

It’s no wonder so few people know about Gellman and her colleagues’ efforts, Pepall said.

“When they left, everyone got a note that said, ‘Just because the war is over and you don’t work here anymore, you can’t talk about this for the rest of your life,’” she said. “I saw the real note.”

One woman Pepall found during his research said that two years of her mother’s life were always missing – until they were made up by the researcher’s efforts.

“The mother was right there and then gave a 20-minute speech that no one had ever heard before about her work in the examination department,” Pepall said.

Researcher Diana Pepall said the Examinations Office helped the country become more independent from the UK. She has been studying the bureau since 2014. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Helped strengthen Canada’s independence

The unit’s success was also a milestone in Canada’s independence from the intelligence community.

In a sense, the Examination Division has become the Communications Security Establishment (CSE): the national cryptographic agency that provides the federal government with information technology security and foreign signal intelligence. Many employees have moved from one covert organization to another, says Eric Waddell, who also works for CSE.

“The code-breaking work they did during the war proved not only to our allies, but to Canadian government officials, ministers and the prime minister, that Canada does have value in having its own independent intelligence gathering capability,” he said.

“[It also proved] that it was worth retaining this ability after the war.

The work of Gellman and others, according to Waddell, also “helped build, strengthen and maintain” partnerships with their allies, which was critical in creating the Five Eyes, the key intelligence-sharing alliance on the world stage today.

For Gellman, the examination room was more than just a place of work: it was a second home where she met two lifelong friends.

After losing her brother in the war, Gellman said she understood the importance of her job and was proud to work in a cryptographic bureau.

“I felt like it was all amazing, what was happening,” she said. “I really did.”