Doorbell camera video shows the moments an Ohio homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend as he allegedly tried to break down the front door a year after the breakup.

A grand jury recently decided not to charge Michelle Duckrow with any crimes in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Rell through the front door of Duckrow’s home in Sidney, Ohio.

Duckrow’s daughter, Alison Duckrow, ended her relationship with Rell 18 months ago, but the young man left a voicemail on her phone before he showed up at her home around 11 p.m.

Ring doorbell camera footage – obtained by the Daily Mail – showed Rail ringing the doorbell and stepping back and waiting for a few minutes. He then leaves before returning and ringing the bell again. A rail can be seen opening the outer glass or screen door before pulling the main door handle.

Duckro and his family ask Rahal to leave, but Rahal instead starts pressing his body weight against the door. “I’ve got a gun,” Duckrow can be heard coming from the house. The Mail reported that Rahal broke the deadbolt and managed to open the door a few inches before Duckrow opened fire.

Rahal was hit three times – in the left and right shoulder and back – and was seen walking towards the driveway before collapsing. After the gunshots, a woman’s voice is heard inside.

A neighbor, identified as Jeffrey Hereford, enters the frame and walks across Duckrow’s front lawn, saying, “Don’t shoot me.” Hereford declares late that “he doesn’t have a gun.”

In the 911 call recording, Allison Duckrow told her father, “Dad, there’s nothing you could do, you saved my life.”

A Shelby County grand jury was presented with voicemails, 911 calls and doorbell camera footage and ultimately decided not to charge Michelle Duckrow, citing Ohio’s “stand your ground” and “Castell doctrines” to establish that a homeowner is legally entitled to leave when threatened. May use deadly force.