Two months after Fox News political analyst Giano Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother was killed in Chicago, authorities have made no arrests.

His brother, Christian, was one of them Three victim bullets on the night of June 24 on the 11400 block of S. Vincennes Ave.—two others were injured, according to the Chicago Police Department. The other victims, a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were unknown to Christian, who was out with friends at the time.

“It’s been two months of hell. … As I think about it and reflect, I’m in tears,” Caldwell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “I still can’t believe my little brother was murdered. I think about him every day. I get calls from family members who call me to cry … regularly.”

Caldwell said his goal right now is to “get justice” for Christian and use his platform to “bring justice to other victims of crime in Chicago,” but he later added that waiting for answers in his brother’s case is “a trap. Sadness.”

“I’m turning this pain into purpose because it’s the only option I have right now,” an emotional Caldwell said on the two-month anniversary of his brother’s death. “He was like my son. So, the only thing that keeps me focused and work is work. That’s what keeps me from growing.”

He added that Christian’s family will only be able to properly mourn when they know that the perpetrator of Christian’s murder will get time.

After the June 24 shooting, an unknown male perpetrator got into a black sedan and fled the scene on the east side after the shooting, CPD said. The department has not shared any further updates since the incident occurred, but sources told Fox News that there is a possible suspect who has not yet been arrested.

“I hope the Chicago police are working hard on this,” Caldwell said.

The Fox News analyst encouraged others whose loved ones have been killed in Chicago to contact him directly on social media.

“Reach me, and we’ll try to shine a light…. There are so many victims in the city of Chicago every day and on a very consistent basis, I obviously won’t be able to reach everyone, but this is ball game now. This is my new mission in life because my brother was murdered. It was. Now I feel I have no choice,” he said.

Caldwell and his brother were two of nine siblings who grew up poor in Chicago. He has repeatedly criticized the city’s “soft-on-crime” policies that allow repeat offenders back on the streets. Born in 2004, Christian was the youngest of nine siblings and just turned 18 this year. Caldwell previously told Fox News Digital that Christian and his other younger brothers are like children because Caldwell is the father figure in their lives.

“You get an opportunity — coming from poverty, a drug-addicted mother, and a lot of drugs and a lot of pain — and you end up on the No. 1 cable news network in the country, that’s a blessing to me. Eyes. … So, the blessings that I’ve had Why not use it for the benefit and good of other people?” Caldwell concluded.

Christian is remembered for his smile, his love of friends and family, as well as his interest in sports, video games and music.

The 18-year-old’s family buried him in Oak Park Cemetery in July.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the CPD hotline at 800-535-STOP or 833-408-0069. Tips can also be emailed to TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.