No arms, no legs, no excuses: No holds barred for Wickenburg (Arizona) football coach Carter Crosland

WICKENBURG, Ariz. – On most days, usually after 3 a.m., in a wide-brimmed straw hat, bare arms and legs, Wickenburg can be seen wheeling his wheelchair to high school’s football practice around town.

Living on the other end of town, it takes 30 to 45 minutes for 37-year-old Carter Crosland to get there to help head coach Ishmael MacNeil’s team as a defensive assistant. Earlier in the summer, he catches a ride from his cousin, Carson Hohn, the team’s defensive lineman, who puts Crossland’s chair in the back of his truck.

But now that school is in session, Hohn can’t pick him up, so Crosland is making his own way to school for practices.

He never misses.

Today, it’s 103 degrees and feeling hotter than normal with the sun setting, but Crosland isn’t complaining about the cross-town trek.

“Maybe when practice is over I’ll cruise home,” Crosland said. “It will take another half an hour to go there… but it will be fine if it starts to cool down.

“I try not to make excuses. If I can get here myself, they can get here.”

Crosland was born in Utah without arms and legs, so it’s “normal” for him, getting around in a motorized wheelchair. His iPhone sits on his left shoulder and his other right shoulder has a touchpad that guides his wheelchair.

“I want to be this way,” Crosland said. “I don’t know the difference, so I don’t know what it’s like to have arms and legs. It’s normal for me. I have a cousin who lost both of his legs, one below the knee and the other above. Some of the things he went through, I’m glad I didn’t go through that.

“Once in a while, I wonder what it would be like if I had arms and legs. But it doesn’t do me any good to think about it. I can’t change it, so I’ll do the best I can. That’s about it, sure.”

Crosland lives a productive life with his wife, who babysits the MacNeil children during the day.

He owns his house. He works from home as a landscape designer for a national company. His move from central Utah to Wickenburg was prompted by family, familiarity with the state and his desire to get away from the winter. He lived in Chandler for a few years before returning to Utah.

He moved to Wickenburg last year, knowing his aunt and uncle who live there and his grandparents will have help while they spend the winter there. It was too late to join a high school team, so he helped out at the youth level.

“I come here often to visit them,” Crosland said. “When COVID hits (in 2020) and I start working from home full time, it’s time to move back to Arizona because I don’t like the snow. Stay away from the snow and life will be good.”

Inspired by his high school football coach, who took him on as an honorary member of the team, Crosland helped coach Utah at the youth, high school and college levels, even semi-professionally.

“The coach I had growing up was awesome and I loved football,” said Crosland, who earned a degree from Southern Utah.

Crosland spends hours breaking down the film. He gives insight that a head coach can’t.

When MacNeil was promoted from assistant coach to replace Mike Mitchell in June, MacNeil took Crosland on as an assistant, impressed by his ability to move around town in his chair and his desire to coach.

“The kids know he’s always going to be here,” MacNeil said. “He makes that sacrifice to come here anyway. It’s hot in that chair right now. But he comes here every day.”

Crosland became an inspiration at Wickenburg, including his cousins, Carter and Jackson Hone. Carter is a junior and Jackson, the backup quarterback, is a sophomore.

“I see him driving that thing around town,” Jackson said. ”He has the willpower to do it even in a wheelchair.

“It’s surprising that he comes here every day even though he doesn’t have to. He wants to be treated the way everyone else here is.”

Carson grew up witnessing a man full of struggle and no excuses to stop him from achieving what he set out to do.

“He used to wrestle with us on the trampoline when we were kids,” Carson Hohn said. “I saw him kick my little brother’s butt.”

Crosland doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him.

“I never heard him say, ‘I can’t do anything,'” Carson Hohn said.

Raised in Fillmore, Utah, a town smaller than Wickenburg, he learned from his grandfather, an all-state running back and two-time state wrestling champion at Utah.

“Everybody’s doing it, so I might as well,” he said.

There is no disappointment that he cannot be on the field with everyone during the games.

“I think it would have been if I hadn’t included myself,” he said. “But I never felt like that. Even my senior year I was able to captain two games. That was pretty cool.”

A communications major to start college, he wanted to be a broadcaster and called two games on the radio. He has his own sports show. But his future brother-in-law, a car salesman, sold the car to the local high school football coach. While going to college, he got into coaching. He convinced him to change his major to history.

He calls himself a movie junkie. He said he wants to be a head coach one day. But now he says he is not ready.

“I want the players to know that it doesn’t matter if you come from a small school,” Crosland said. “Everybody has their own story. Everybody has their own problems that they’re dealing with. I try to be an motivator. Whatever their background or their story, if they want to do it, try to let them know.

“There’s nothing stopping them, except themselves.”

Nothing stopped Crossland.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, contact Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.