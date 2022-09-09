No. 9: Manchester United targeting Europe

Plan

It was an event close but distant for Manchester United last season as Manchester City took them to the final spot in the WSL Champions League.

This is the second season of Mark Skinner, who has had a year working on his ideas and staff. There will be confidence in their ranks that they can take the next step and ensure European football. Consistency is key and deviations were minimal. There is evidence that their star players like Alessia Russo and Ella Thun are at their peak.

United also gained impressive size. Spain striker Lucia Garcia and French defender Aysatu Tunkara bring international flair, and the arrival of Nikita Parris also drew attention. The English striker has signed after a difficult season at Arsenal and hopes to regain the form that brought her to Lyon. Canadian striker Adriana Leon is also a strong signing, having come from West Ham with an Olympic gold medal, while Rachel Williams brings a wealth of WSL experience.

Perhaps most interesting is the young talent that Skinner has attracted. Maya Le Tissier is one of the buyers of the window. The defender, who is only 20 years old, has been a mainstay of Brighton in recent years, her consistency and game earning much praise. Grace Clinton is an attacking player with potential. Both are involved in English youth careers and there is great hope that they will make that jump to the senior team.

United have had a strong pre-season heading to France to play one of Europe’s best players. The win over Paris Saint-Germain and the loss to Bayern Munich have given them a much clearer picture of where they are. At Tottenham we have a tough opening match. This will be a great opportunity for them to set the marker and build until the end of the campaign.

Manager

Skinner came over last year to improve on what Casey Stoney built. He is a dedicated and passionate manager and the progress during the season has been clear. Despite a heavy early defeat to Chelsea, his side were solid defensively, conceding 22 league goals. Typically using a 4-2-3-1 formation, he sets up his team for offensive flexibility and encourages his attackers to play freely.

Key player

Thun is the key to this United team. At 23, her vision and technical ability are unmatched in assists and goals. She is at her best as a #10, but can be used as a flank or a false nine. The instinctive relationship between her and Russo comes naturally on the pitch and is a powerful weapon.