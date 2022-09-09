No. 9: Manchester United targeting Europe

Plan
It was an event close but distant for Manchester United last season as Manchester City took them to the final spot in the WSL Champions League.
This is the second season of Mark Skinner, who has had a year working on his ideas and staff. There will be confidence in their ranks that they can take the next step and ensure European football. Consistency is key and deviations were minimal. There is evidence that their star players like Alessia Russo and Ella Thun are at their peak.
United also gained impressive size. Spain striker Lucia Garcia and French defender Aysatu Tunkara bring international flair, and the arrival of Nikita Parris also drew attention. The English striker has signed after a difficult season at Arsenal and hopes to regain the form that brought her to Lyon. Canadian striker Adriana Leon is also a strong signing, having come from West Ham with an Olympic gold medal, while Rachel Williams brings a wealth of WSL experience.
Perhaps most interesting is the young talent that Skinner has attracted. Maya Le Tissier is one of the buyers of the window. The defender, who is only 20 years old, has been a mainstay of Brighton in recent years, her consistency and game earning much praise. Grace Clinton is an attacking player with potential. Both are involved in English youth careers and there is great hope that they will make that jump to the senior team.
United have had a strong pre-season heading to France to play one of Europe’s best players. The win over Paris Saint-Germain and the loss to Bayern Munich have given them a much clearer picture of where they are. At Tottenham we have a tough opening match. This will be a great opportunity for them to set the marker and build until the end of the campaign.
Manager
Skinner came over last year to improve on what Casey Stoney built. He is a dedicated and passionate manager and the progress during the season has been clear. Despite a heavy early defeat to Chelsea, his side were solid defensively, conceding 22 league goals. Typically using a 4-2-3-1 formation, he sets up his team for offensive flexibility and encourages his attackers to play freely.
Key player
Thun is the key to this United team. At 23, her vision and technical ability are unmatched in assists and goals. She is at her best as a #10, but can be used as a flank or a false nine. The instinctive relationship between her and Russo comes naturally on the pitch and is a powerful weapon.
Big summer autograph
Garcia was one of the hottest players this summer. She left Athletic Bilbao in Spain with 161 appearances and 63 goals. The 24-year-old brings new momentum and competition to United’s attack with a strong ability to break through defensive lines. At The Athletic, she was a regular left winger and is familiar with the 4-2-3-1 formation that Skinner loves to use.
Euro 2022 joy/heartache
Four United players return with European Championship medals. Mary Earps, Rousseau, Thun and Parris were all part of Sarina Wigman’s successful England squad. Tunkara was a member of the French team that reached the semi-finals, but others were less fortunate. Garcia and Norway’s Maria Thorisdóttir and Vilde Boe Risa suffered heartbreak at the hands of England and the Netherlands’ Jackie Groenen, who lost in the quarter-finals.
Attract the crowd
United fans are well known throughout the league. As midfielder Jade Moore says:[The club] has been phenomenal over the past three years … to generate interest and keep fans coming back.” Their supporters are known for their Leigh Sports Village turnout and vocal numbers that travel the country. United also have a few lionesses that draw crowds. The game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on 4 December will be in the spotlight as they look to build on last year’s success.