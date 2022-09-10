New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Steven Gilmore returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Khalan LaBron rushed for 163 yards as Marshall beat No. 26-21.

Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buechner with 4:35 left, sprinted to the end zone and jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.

Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, defeated a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history. The Thundering Herd beat No. 6 Kansas State 27-20 in 2003.

Freeman, a 36-year-old first-time head coach who was promoted after Brian Kelly left for LSU, had bowl game losses at Oklahoma State and Ohio State last week. Hopefully it will be very different for Notre Dame fans.

The Irish have won 42 straight against unranked opponents.

The Herd took a 19-15 lead with 5:16 left when Henry Columbi completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller. Labourn set up the score with a 42-yard run when he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and juked Irish safety Brandon Joseph before breaking free.

Owen Porter’s interception of a pass by backup Irish quarterback Drew Pine ended any hope of a comeback for the Irish (0-2). Pine threw a TD pass with 14 seconds left to cut the lead to five points.

Columbine was 16-21 passing for 145 yards and the Thundering Herd rushed for 221 yards on 49 carries.

The Irish, who struggled offensively a week earlier in a 21-10 loss to Ohio State with a play-it-safe, ball-control game plan, opened up the playbook against the Herd but struggled to get much going.

Buchner was 18-32 passing for 201 yards with two interceptions. Buchner led the Irish in rushing with 44 yards on 13 carries, while Michael Meyer had eight catches for 103 yards.

Buchner scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give the Irish a 15-12 lead. He put it in and ran wide right for the 2-point conversion. But the Irish couldn’t get much offense going after that.

Two plays with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter epitomized Notre Dame’s struggles. On third-and-2 from the Notre Dame 47, the Irish couldn’t get a first down on two carries by Adric Estime, coming up 6 inches short as the line couldn’t get much of a push.

That led to a drive by the Thundering Herd, highlighted by a backward pass by Columbi to Talik Keaton for a 30-yard gain down the left sideline, but the drive stalled after Cam Fancher took over at quarterback for Columbi. Marshall drove to the 4-yard line before settling for a 20-yard field goal to go ahead 12-7.

Takeaway

Marshall: Second-year coach Charles Huff, a former Alabama and Penn State assistant, has assembled a roster heavy on Power Five transfers like LaBron from Florida State for the school’s first season in the Sun Belt. It paid off as one of the biggest wins in school history.

Notre Dame: The Irish offense showed it still has a lot of work to do, and Freeman’s honeymoon period is probably over.

Poll implications

The respect the Irish gained from playing Ohio State wasn’t enough to overcome this poor performance.

Next

Marshall: The Thundering Herd play at Bowling Green on Saturday, their first meeting since 2010.

Notre Dame: The Irish will wear green jerseys when they host Cal on Saturday. It will be the first time the Irish have worn green since 2018. The Irish are 4-0 in the green during the Brian Kelly era – and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak this time around.