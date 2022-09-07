No. 7: How will Liverpool return to success?

Plan

It has been a journey upside down for Liverpool and its dedicated fans over the past few years. The club’s waning support for their women’s team was drastic as they struggled to keep up with the rest. However, brighter times came when the women’s team was once again one of the club’s priorities. They returned to the top flight after two seasons away.

The image of Niam Fahey doing the Henderson shuffle when she lifted the league trophy in May will be remembered by Liverpool fans for a long time. Encouraged by their manager Matt Beard, the team was essentially aiming for the title, ending the league’s infamous rivalry 11 points behind. It was a feat that earned them a well-deserved applause and a spot on the Liverpool parade.

Byrd’s set in his first season was exemplary, bringing in experienced players who added depth to his team. His transfer business has also attracted attention this time around as he prepares his team for the challenges of the WSL. Gilly Flaherty, captain during his time at West Ham, is among the signings. A Super League original, the business quarterback has a decade of experience in the top flight. Promising Scottish goalkeeper Ertha Cumings has also joined the ranks of defenders, while Finland’s Emma Koivisto provides depth at full-back, making an impression at Brighton.

Beard brought only one player to the attack, where he has plenty of options. A familiar face returned to Shanice van de Sanden, bringing speed and experience to his attacking line.

The jump to the top flight will be difficult for Byrd and his players, but the team’s familiarity with the league could prove decisive. They’ve had a solid pre-season, including a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham, and see their first trip to Reading as the perfect opportunity to pick up three points in the table.

Manager

It is often said that one should never go back, but in the case of Beard, this is not so far from the truth. Since his return in the summer of 2021 to the club, which he left in 2015 to coach in the US and then three years at West Ham, he has been the perfect antidote to the club’s problems, bringing unity to the team and revitalizing the fans. A strong defense, his team made good use of wide-backs last season to support defense and attack. If you synchronize, the forward line is electrified: 49 goals were scored last season.

Key player

Leanne Kiernan found a brilliant form last season, putting her injury problems behind her. Ireland striker scored 13 goals, narrowly missed the golden boot. She can be used both as a No. 9 and on the flanks, and Beard praised her work rate and mentality. The 23-year-old will look to end a difficult three-year spell at West Ham hampered by health issues and prove that the WSL is where she belongs.

Big summer autograph

The signing of Van de Sanden attracted attention. The speedy and charismatic winger of the Netherlands national team returns from Wolfsburg to Liverpool, where she has spent two seasons since 2016. She has since become a three-time Champions League winner and European champion with her country. However, her career has stalled a little lately as she ended up on the bench at Wolfsburg and was eliminated from the Netherlands squad for Euro 2022. She will be eager to fix it and get down to business in a familiar setting.

Chanice van de Sanden will be looking for a quick start after returning to Liverpool. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool/Getty Images

Euro 2022 joy/heartache

This summer has not been the best for Liverpool’s European stars. Koivisto played all three games for Finland as they were eliminated in the group stage. Rachel Furness made history by playing the mascot role in Northern Ireland’s first appearance in a major tournament, but they also didn’t make it to the final stages with three defeats in Group A.

Attract the crowd

Liverpool are working to revitalize their fan base. A 10% discount on subscriptions resulted in a tripling of sales compared to last year. Relations with the Liverpool Women’s Supporters’ Club are strong, with him holding a seat on the club’s supporters’ board, which was announced in August. Meanwhile, the girls’ soccer camps were run by the LFC Foundation throughout the summer, with several players attending. This will continue throughout the season. The club is paying for a manager to take their supporters to Reading for the first leg, with the Merseyside derby at Anfield on 25 September taking center stage.