First-year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden arrived on campus with a simple blueprint.

Stay the course.

New Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, Golden’s predecessor, agreed. With Golden taking over as the team’s third defensive signal-caller in three years, Freeman chose continuity over change, especially after the unit showed so much promise in 2021.

“We’re trying to keep some consistency in what we’re doing,” Freeman said. “There are obviously some improvements with Coach Golden being a defensive coordinator and being in the NFL. But the foundation of what we’re going to do doesn’t change.”

Why do it?

After making the 2020 College Football Playoffs, the Fighting Irish finished 15th nationally in Freeman’s first and only season as coordinator with 41 sacks, 26 takeaways and points allowed (19.7 per game).

If the Irish can repeat those numbers, No. 5 Notre Dame could be back in the playoff hunt.

The mantra is simple: play fast, play free. And the 53-year-old Golden intends to stick to the script.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman speaks to early enrollees

Golden brings a solid track record to South Bend. A successful tenure as Virginia’s defensive coordinator led to head coaching jobs at Temple and Miami before he left for the NFL. He coached linebackers with the Detroit Lions and was part of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last season.

Now he’s trying to help build another championship contender.

“I think we’re talented, I think we have depth and I think we have leadership,” Golden said. “It’s a great starting point. What I’m most excited about is that it’s a group that wants to be empowered, that wants to do it on the field, that wants to communicate on the field. Great things can happen when you have that. That kind of group.”

The cupboard is far from over as the Irish prepare to open the season against No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 3.

Preseason AP All-American Isaiah Foskey has decided to return to school rather than pursue an NFL career after forcing six fumbles and leading the Irish with 11 sacks. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end is the anchor of the front seven.

As a leader I feel I need to speak more forcefully, he said.

Defensive end Riley Mills will start on the opposite side after recording three sacks in 2021 and will be backed up by upperclassmen Justin Ademilola, Jordan Botelho, Alex Ehrensberger and Nana Osafo-Mensah.

Jason Ademilola, Justin’s twin brother, and seniors Howard Cross III, Jacob Lacey and 310-pound grad transfer Chris Smith will man the interior line. Smith played at Harvard and Golden likes what he sees in the new player.

“Harvard grad playing at Notre Dame?” Golden smiled. “He’s really strong — a good anchor there.”

Middle linebacker JD Bertrand returns after posting a team-best 101 tackles and rover Jack Kizer also returns after logging 45 tackles and two interceptions returned for scores. There’s also sixth-year-senior Bo Bauer, who had 47 tackles last year.

Plus, Marist senior Liufou is healthy again after missing the 2021 season with a broken ankle, and Botelho could see action at linebacker, where everyone learned to play multiple positions under Golden and James Laurinaitis, Freeman’s former teammate with Ohio State.

“Coach Freeman encouraged us to do that so we have more depth,” Golden said.

Returning are starting cornerbacks Cam Hart, Clarence Lewis and fifth-year senior Tarak Bracey. At safety, the Irish return two more veteran starters – DJ Brown and Houston Griffith.

Add to the mix All-American Brandon Joseph, who had six interceptions at Northwestern in 2020, and the Irish secondary looks even stronger despite losing star safety Kyle Hamilton to the NFL.

“Brandon is a natural leader,” Freeman said. “He’s confident, which is very important, and he makes plays and he makes a lot of vocal checks.”

It will be a tough combination to match – a Freeman, understandably, wants to stay together.