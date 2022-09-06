No. 4 Clemson overcomes shaky offensive start to hold off Georgia Tech in opener

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei isn’t perfect. He’s not really that good, actually, especially in the beginning.

But he was good enough in the end, and backed by perhaps the nation’s best defense, the Tigers cruised to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That’s plenty of offense for last season’s 14-8 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Uiagalelei was so bad on the first two possessions that fans clamored for freshman Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei mishandled a snap from center on third down to ruin the Tigers’ first chance and miss their second.

But Uiagalelei regained his composure and led Clemson to a pair of first-half touchdowns for a 14-3 halftime lead.

It took four downs from the 5-yard line, but Clemson opened the scoring on a 2-yard run by Will Shipley. Later, Uiagalelei found former high school teammate Beaux Collins in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 advantage. The way the defense played by the Tigers seemed to be enough.

And then, it didn’t. Georgia Tech made it 14-10 midway through the third quarter.

The Tigers, however, answered with a 12-play field goal drive, after the defense forced a Tech three-and-out, and the offense put together a nine-play touchdown drive to make it 24-10.

Uiagalelei was good enough Monday night, and even showed flashes of the form that makes him a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2021, to avoid a setback and keep fourth-ranked Clemson in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance. Will Shipley scored two rushing touchdowns in the game.

With the game well in hand, Klubnick came in for the final possession and threw a 6-yard touchdown to Will Taylor to cap a 41-10 final.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.