No. 3: a new take on Brighton to take it to the next level

Plan

Despite a strong start, Brighton endured a disappointing end to last season. Finishing seventh, one place behind the previous campaign and nearly missing out on a record-breaking score, will be a disappointment for Hope Powell and her team.

The exodus of players this summer will worry fans. The departure of the ever-present Maya Le Tissier to Manchester United has left a hole in the defense that needs to be filled. Similarly, the loss of Finland’s Emma Koivisto and playmaker Inessa Kaagman created a headache for Powell.

The players came, though a few more bodies would have been nice. There’s an emotional reunion on the south coast as Rebecca Stott returns to her former club with unfinished business to take care of. In early 2021, the New Zealand defender was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and went home for treatment. She is in remission and is returning with the goal of qualifying for the World Championships next year.

Full-back Poppy Pattinson arrived from Everton, along with Veatrici Sarri, who impressed Birmingham last year. Norwegian striker Elizabeth Terland and South Korean Yin Pak have been recruited, while Jorja Fox, a Chelsea academy graduate and young England defender, has been loaned out. The club also has talents that need to be nurtured. Players like Maisie Symonds and Libby Bance will be looking for more minutes and a chance to shine at the highest level.

There is no doubt that Brighton are a club with a strong commitment to their feminine side. Last week saw the official opening of the American Express Elite Football Performance Center, a multi-million dollar investment to provide the women’s team with state-of-the-art facilities. A new strategy called “The Path to the Top 4” was launched in April with the goal of developing an elite culture over the next two years.

Brighton’s first match against Aston Villa at the Amex would be a good indication of where they are. Their goal will be to finish in the top half, but the challenge becomes more difficult with each improvement of the club.

Manager

Powell needs no introduction. One of the pioneers of the women’s game in England, she played a huge role in its development. This will be her sixth season in charge of Brighton, where she has been an integral part of the project since their entry into the WSL and the wider development of the club. Her teams tend to be compact and hard to get through. They press vigorously and have a tenacious offensive line.

Key player

Goalkeeper Megan Walsh this is the definition of safe hands between sticks. The 27-year-old is one of the best stoppers in the league and made the most saves last season (75). In early 2022, she became the first WSL goalkeeper to make 500 saves. Her efforts did not go unnoticed and she won the Brighton Player of the Season and Players’ Awards in May.

Big summer autograph

Veatrici Sarri moved from Birmingham to the south coast this summer to sign with the Seagulls. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA.

Sarri has proven its worth over the past few seasons. The Greek international started his career in England with Leeds United in 2017. She progressed through the divisions, from fourth place to the top, which is not often achieved. She arrived in the summer from Birmingham, where she won the Player of the Year award last season. She is a strong ball carrier, often passing through the center, with a solid serve and a calm finish.

Euro 2022 joy/heartache

It has been a disappointing summer for the Seagulls at Euro 2022. Defender Emma Kulberg was part of the Swedish team that reached the semi-finals. However, she did not see the protocols, due in part to testing positive for Covid during the tournament. Rookie Elisabeth Terland came on as a substitute for Norway in their disastrous 8-0 defeat to England. Norway was eliminated in the group stage.

Attract the crowd

Brighton has been at the center of England’s journey to the European Championship, hosting two unforgettable nights of international football. Inspired by the growing interest in the sport, the Seagulls’ first two home games against Aston Villa and Reading will be played at Amex and are sure to attract a large crowd. Improving the quality of service for fans at Crawley Town, where they play most of their home games, has always been a top priority. The number of season tickets sold at the club increased dramatically: by August 20, 1,300 season tickets had been purchased.