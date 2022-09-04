No. 2 Ohio State with a second-half rally at home against No. 5 over Notre Dame

It shouldn’t be this close.

Pegged as a 17½-point favorite heading into Saturday night, the No. 2 Ohio State no. 5 stuck with Notre Dame’s defense and didn’t pull away until late in the fourth quarter, eventually winning 21-10. In any number of ways.

For one, the Buckeyes’ lack of commitment to the running game has been surprising, especially with running back Mion Williams (91 yards) and potential All-America pick Treveon Henderson (84 yards) combining to average 6.0 yards per carry. Third-year quarterback CJ Stroud completed 70.5% of his attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging a career-high 6.6 yards per attempt.

Expected to rank among the best in the Bowl Subdivision again, the offense was often bogged down by the Irish approach under coach Marcus Freeman, who mostly played it safe by not taking big gambles — but a failed blitz on third down helped Stroud find Xavier Johnson. For the final score in the third quarter.

In the end, though, the better team emerged: OSU put the game away with a 14-play, 95-yard drive that included 10 running plays and took more than seven minutes off the clock, putting the Buckeyes ahead by 11 points with 4:51 left. left

From there, the OSU defense took over. Here are three takeaways from the win that will play a major role in determining the final makeup of this year’s College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes’ new defense appears

Last year’s defensive meltdown led to Ohio State hiring former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who piloted a unit that ranked first in the Big 12 in yards allowed per game and fourth nationally last season.

The Buckeyes’ new-look defense is off to a great start. Notre Dame averaged 9.8 yards per throw, thanks to three completions of 30 or more yards. But OSU controlled the scrimmage and consistently won on third down, holding the Irish to just 76 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry — the Irish converting just three of those 13 attempts.

If the Buckeyes’ offense can get back into last year’s rhythm and carry Saturday night’s performance into Big Ten play, OSU will rediscover the balance it’s been missing since the 2019 season.

Ryan Day avoids a major upset

It avoided an upset by OSU, but Day avoided the bright spotlight coming off a second straight regular-season loss.

You might remember the last one: Michigan 42, Buckeyes 27. A second straight loss against a top-ranked opponent will backfire on a day he’s been so effective since taking over in 2019 — two playoff berths, one over Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart and other FBS powerhouse programs. A Rose Bowl win for starters — going to the championship game — without getting anything close to accolades like the coaches in charge.

Freeman arrives Saturday under somewhat of the same pressure, replacing the winningest coach in program history and inheriting the annual expectations that come with putting on a show at Notre Dame. But Day has some big expectations heading into the 2022 season: national championship or bust. Getting out of the Irish can achieve that goal.

Irish is close (but also disappointing).

There’s a lot to like about Notre Dame’s overall energy, the play of this defense and the overall performance of new starting quarterback Tyler Buechner, who finished with just under 200 yards of offense. Major underdogs coming into the night, the Irish showed enough to suggest they could easily take out a spot in the New Year’s Six.

But make the playoffs? That’s great after losing to the Big Ten frontrunners in Week 1. Close but not quite: Notre Dame continues to rank among the nation’s top programs, but appears to be a few steps behind the best.