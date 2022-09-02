Plan

When England’s Rachel Daly became Carla Ward’s sixth permanent signing in a busy summer, it was abundantly clear that the Aston Villa manager was determined to improve on his ninth-place finish last season.

The high-profile Ward is starting her second season at Villa, boosted not only by the arrival of Daly, but by the equally high-profile arrival of Everton’s veteran France Kenza Dalí. Unsurprisingly, Ward said eighth would be the “minimum requirement” during the campaign, in which she would look to continue increasing Villa’s possession rate by adding a few more goals to the equation. Although Daley played as a left-back when England won Euro 2022, she was tapped as a striker for her former team, Houston Dash, and is expected to play at Ward’s front line.

Beyond the quality they will bring to the team, Daly and Dalí also have street knowledge lost with the recent retirements of their former England centre-back Anita Asante (now first team manager at Bristol City) and former England midfielder Jill. Scott, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa from Manchester City.

With the added experience of talented Wales midfielder Natasha Harding, who has moved from Reading, and former Everton defender Danielle Turner, who has joined a defense built around Scotland defender Rachel Corsi and defended by England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, Villa looks to be in top form.

However, Ward could have saluted her captain Remy Allen after a long hiatus due to an ACL tear that the influential linebacker tore last April. Hugely popular with Villa fans, Allen may not be returning anytime soon as Villa look to firmly look up, leaving the WSL relegation fight a thing of the past.

Manager

Ward arrived at Villa in May 2021 on a mission to “excite” fans and has since overseen the gradual introduction of an energetic style of play based on possession. A well-connected coach who is admired in the highest footballing circles, the 38-year-old is from the Isle of Wight and started her playing career at Torquay before moving to midfield at Bristol City, Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield United and Alicante. Sporting Plaza de Argel.

Key player

Rachel Daly The arrival of Dash, 30, from Houston after her role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph was not only a coup for Villa, but also gave Ward a very experienced player with the ability to operate in multiple positions. While Daley appears to be destined for the attacking and scoring role she has played in the United States, she has been called up as a left-back for England this summer and is also comfortable at right-back and in midfield. Phil Neville, former England manager, once said that Daly was so versatile that she “reminds me of me”. The player, who could potentially fall even deeper as Northern Ireland newcomer Simone Magill recovers from a serious knee injury, promises to provide Villa with goals, stamina and cunning.

Rachel Daley has become Aston Villa’s sixth regular signer in a busy summer. Photograph: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Big summer autograph

Kenza Dali The 31-year-old French international is a creative attacking midfielder with a knack for scoring. During her time with Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham and Everton, Dali made 45 appearances for her country’s national team, scoring nine goals. “To bring in someone of the caliber of Kenza is a sign of the direction this club wants to go,” said an admiring Ward. “She has rich experience both domestically and abroad. She will bring a huge quality to our team.” Dali also has tremendous resilience, having overcome a career-threatening knee injury in 2017. Specialists told her that she would never play again.

Euro 2022 joy/heartache

Daly celebrated her pivotal role in England’s triumph, while Dalí was part of the French team that lost in the quarter-finals. Magill had just completed her summer move from Everton to Villa when the Northern Ireland striker suffered an ACL tear in a Euro 2022 group stage clash against Norway.

Attract the crowd

Villa will play four WSL home matches at Villa Park this season, starting with a visit to Manchester City on 17 September. Ward’s team, which usually plays at Bescot Stadium in Walsall, saw a 108% increase in season ticket sales.