No. 2: Aston Villa

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 10th (NB: this is not necessarily Ben Fisher’s prediction, but an average of our writers’ advice)

Position last season 14th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 250-1

perspectives

There’s no point in hiding it: Aston Villa are determined to be a force, and it doesn’t take long in Steven Gerrard’s company to get a taste of his desire to lift the club up the table. Villa’s naivety irritated Gerrard at times last season, whose first full campaign in charge is bound to draw a lot of attention, but with the backing of billionaire owners Nasif Sawiris and Wes Edens, they shored up their spine during a busy close season.

Villa ended most of their summer business early, completing eye-catching transitions for Philippe Coutinho (for good), Diego Carlos and Boubacar Camara, and another new face appeared in the dugout. Neil Critchley, formerly of Liverpool’s academy, stepped down as Blackpool head coach and joined him as Gerrard’s assistant, replacing Michael Beal, who backtracked by heading to the Championship to take on the top job at QPR.

It will be interesting to see if Gerrard shakes things up by appointing a new captain; in April, he suggested that the captain’s armband was up for grabs and that he would call to see if Tyrone Mings, who wore the armband in preseason, would keep it. Another controversy is whether Villa will decide to keep 20-year-old striker Cameron Archer, who, after a prolific run at Preston last season, has been the subject of loan interest from nearly every Championship club. Gerrard’s decision to leave Carney Chukwumeka at home for their pre-season tour to Australia following the 18-year-old’s refusal to sign a new contract shows that he is not afraid to make big claims.

Manager

Gerrard needs no introduction, and those who have witnessed his move into the tech world as a suave coach (jersey, tie and brogues are common on matchdays) say he is just like a player: driven, high standards, and a proponent of punctuality. Led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years as the team went unbeaten in 2020–21, including back-to-back Old Firm wins, before former Liverpool managing director Christian last November Purslow lured her to the Villa. Last year, he was inducted into the Premier League hall of fame with 120 goals and 92 assists in 504 top-level appearances. Likes to watch “The Office” to turn off “when I’m in a bad mood or when I need to take my mind off the results, I go straight to [David] Brent to cheer me up.”

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard chats with players during the break in a pre-season game against Walsall in July. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

transfer coup

It’s hard to ignore the constant arrival of Coutinho, who Barcelona flaunted four years ago as their landmark £142m signing, but Villa’s attempt to lure Camara away from Marseille looks like a shrewd deal. Gerrard personally checked on Camara in April following Marseille’s victory over Nantes at the Stade Vélodrome and Villa believe they have acquired one of the most promising young talents in Europe. Gerrard needed a boost in midfield – Villa tried to replace Yves Bissum in January and fell behind Calvin Phillips before it was clear he was out of reach – and was thrilled by the 22-year-old Frenchman in pre-season, saying: “He has a really impressive football IQ.”

Impact of the World Cup

There is something from the South American theme. Carlos’ signing means Villa have three Brazilians plus Coutinho and Douglas Luis, though Carlos doesn’t play at senior level and Emiliano Martinez and Amy Buendia hope to represent Argentina, who are unbeaten in 32 matches. Matty Cash, born in Slough, will fly the flag of Poland, for which he is eligible to play thanks to his mother, Barbara. Ollie Watkins certainly has a chance of getting a seat on an England plane. Villa’s first game since the World Cup is at home against Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Head along Trinity Road to Aston Hall, a 17th-century Jacobean mansion built for Sir Thomas Holte, hence Holte End in Villa Park. In 2019 it was named the most haunted place in the UK. When you’re done with the ghosts, Bullring & Grand Central will be Birmingham’s largest mall.

Hot Selling Shirts

Coutinho, who wears number 23, is a superstar, whether or not you think his influence has waned in recent seasons. Scotland midfielder John McGinn is a fan favourite. Shouts of “we’ve got a McGinn” echoed through Birmingham New Street hours before their first pre-season game at Walsall. big hit.

Careerist

Douglas Louis has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, but that’s nothing compared to the 7.7 million who follow his partner, Alisha Lehmann, the Swiss striker who plays for Villa. Lehmann did not participate in Euro 2022 because she was not “mentally ready”. Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has the support of his compatriot Usain Bolt – approval sometimes expressed in the form of a bicep emoji – but in truth, the entire team is overshadowed by the popularity of his old man, who has over 10 million followers. Gerrard’s recent post celebrated Villa’s midfield trio of UEFA European Under-19 Championship winners: Chukwuemeku, Tim Iroegbunam and Aaron Ramsey, whose older brother Jacob had a breakout season last season.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

If Villa were a Netflix document…

Shortly after Gerrard replaced Dean Smith last November, fellow Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted that Gerrard would be the most talented player in training, so there’s a good chance the 42-year-old will play the Hollywood ball in any movie. or beat him up. in the top corner. “He didn’t lose anything,” Lucas Dean said this year. “He’s still great and his passes are incredible.”