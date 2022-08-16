No. 18 Texas will lose two projected starters to season-ending injuries

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the 18th-ranked Longhorns ran more than 100 plays in 100-degree heat during last Saturday’s scrimmage. The results were astounding.

In addition to three interceptions and four fumbles, Sarkisian said Texas had five players go down with injuries. Two important ones are projected starters.

Offensive lineman junior Anzilou is coaching at guard and center, and transfer receiver Isaiah Neyer is expected to be a huge playmaker. Both Anzilou and Neyer suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries, Sarkisian said.

“But that’s the game,” Sarkisian said after Monday’s practice. “Football is a game. That’s why you have to continue to build depth so they can step up and play other guys. I hate them. I feel for those guys. They both had good offseasons to get ready for the season.

“My prayers go out to them and they get better and healthy and come back stronger than ever,” Sarkisian added.

Job Opportunities:Texas in the top undecided quarterback competition

Texas at no. 1?:It wasn’t the only silly vote in this year’s preseason poll

Unknown Enemies:The 10 best non-conference games for this season

In addition, running back Roscan Johnson, defensive back Jahde Baron and offensive lineman Cole Hutson all suffered injuries that sidelined them this week. For now, Sarkisian said all three are expected to return for the season opener on Sept. 3.

Sarkisian also addressed the indefinite suspension of receiver Agiye Hall, who was arrested last week for criminal mischief when he tried to remove a university parking lot boot from his car. Hall transferred to Texas after being suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban at his previous school.

“It’s not based on one incident,” Sarkisian said. “It’s something I thought I’d do to help a young man and that’s what we’re going to do.

“I think he’s very open to it,” Sarkisian added. “And when he comes back and joins us, hopefully he’ll be in a really good place to contribute to the team.”

Five injuries, a suspension, a mixed weekend of fighting is enough to weigh on any coach.

Where is the good news? Well, how did the quarterbacks do on Saturday? While Sarkisian didn’t say much about how Hudson Card or Quinn Evers performed, the film showed missed opportunities along with some dropped balls by receivers.

Breakdowns:Take a closer look at every team in college football’s top 25

SNUBS:Five teams to include in the preseason poll

Over-rated:Five teams were picked the most in the preseason poll

Asked to describe the quarterback competition, Sarkisian said, “Yeah, I’d say emphatically.”

“I would say both are working really hard,” the coach said. “They both have great attitudes. I actually talked to both of them separately, their mentality, the room, how they were working with each other, but still competing with each other. But I think they are both working and doing it at a high level.

Sarkisian said both quarterbacks can look at themselves in the mirror and think, “Man, I’ve got room to improve.”

Whoever advances this week, he’ll be working with a revamped offensive line. Anjilao was considered an experienced leader up front. He started 34 career games, playing both right and left guard last season.

Anzilou is projected as Jake Majors’ backup at center. Now that opportunity is gone, Sarkisian said he feels good about playing center when Hutson returns. Freshman Connor Robertson of Westlake and redshirt freshman Logan Parr also could play the position, Sarkisian said.

At guard, Texas has options with talented freshmen like Hutson (6-5, 303 pounds), DJ Campbell (6-3, 321 pounds) or Neto Umiozulu (6-5, 314 pounds). The Horns pursued these highly touted linemen recruits for a reason. Now, they have to accelerate the learning curve.

“I don’t think we’re in dire straits anywhere,” Sarkisian said. “But what it does do is it puts our young players in a position to see who can step up and who can fill those positions when they present themselves.”

The Horns are also now down two receivers, with Near Out and Hall suspended. Sarkisian said receivers coach Brennan Marion “works a lot” with his team. Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy are known sizes and leaders. Sarkisian said those two can play any receiver position on the field. So, moving them is possible, though not necessarily ideal.

All in all, it’s not right. Sarkisian was asked about the team’s state of mind with all the injuries and what can’t be done. “We had an off day yesterday and came out and had one of our more energetic practices that we’ve had in camp,” he said.