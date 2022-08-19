No. 18 Texas starts Quinn Evers at quarterback after rivalry with Hudson Card

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian indicated Thursday that he is close to naming a starting quarterback. No reason to wait around. On Friday, the team announced that Quinn Evers, a transfer from Ohio State, will be the starter for the No. 18 Longhorns on Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Sarkisian was not available to reporters Friday to discuss his decision. The announcement came as a total shock after the post-practice interview session. Many expected the decision to come next week — after the second closed scrimmage Saturday in August.

But now, Texas is Ewers’ team. Sarkisian confirmed Thursday that whoever wins the starting job will begin practicing with the first-team offense immediately, and backup, sophomore Hudson Card will now be with the second team.

“I definitely don’t think it matters,” tight end Ja’Tavian Sanders said Friday before the announcement was made public. “I think whoever gets the starting job is definitely going to be the leader of our team and carry us. Long term, for sure.”