No 16 Nottingham Forest is back in the big time

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 15th (Note: this is not necessarily Will Unwin’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 4th place (Championship)

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 1000-1

The owners have big ambitions, especially after the huge spending on players over the summer, but the reality is that the Premier League is a huge leap for any club, no matter the level of investment. Evangelos Marinakis talked about how he would aim for trophies after being promoted, but ultimately the club would be happy if they finished 17th.

They certainly have players who can move up a few positions, but it may take a while for the team to come back together given the reshuffling of the playing roster. They lost a number of promotional teams, including popular goalkeeper Bryce Samba, who was allowed to leave and replaced by Dean Henderson, and club captain Lewis Grabban refused to sign a new contract.

The set was precise to give Steve Cooper the resources he needs to make his team competitive in a division that is new to most of his players. Jesse Lingard was signed to make a name for himself and add experience. This is a young team that should help with fearlessness at the highest level but could mean they lack the intelligence needed to get through tough times and how they will react if they go bad rather than what they have experienced under Cooper last season. .

They will behave aggressively and will constantly insist that no one, regardless of status, can easily deduct points from them during the course of the campaign. The City Ground was upgraded over the summer and the club hope this is where they will score most of their points on the road to safety.

Manager

When things went downhill under Chris Houghton at the start of last season, chief executive Dane Murphy quickly appointed Cooper as the man to improve Forest. From one point in seven games to beating Huddersfield in the play-off final, few would have expected, but that’s the effect the former Swansea manager had on the team. At the club, the main thing Cooper brought to the team was “faith”, as confirmed by Joe Worrall at Wembley. The team became more aggressive under his leadership and finally became a cohesive unit. He turned Brennan Johnson from a fringe striker into their most valuable asset in just a couple of months. He knows what he’s doing with young players thanks to his experience in academies and youth teams in England. He will enjoy his first season as Premier League manager.

Dean Henderson (left) is on loan from Manchester United for the season and will compete for the No. 1 shirt with Wayne Hennessy (right). Photograph: Mark Atkins/Getty Images

transfer coup

It has been another successful summer in Forest’s transfer market. The Bundesliga has been a key target for the club where they know they can get value for money. They broke their transfer record by making Taiwo Avoni the first player of the summer for £17.5m from Union Berlin. The Nigerian international started his career at Liverpool but spent time on loan there before moving to Union last summer. He scored 15 goals to help his team finish fifth in the table and in European football, but decided to forego this in order to play in the Premier League. He met Cooper and, despite outside interest, decided the City Ground project was right for him.

Impact of the World Cup

This should be a rest month for most players. Dean Henderson will be hoping first-team football will get him into the England squad, while Neko Williams and Brennan Johnson are sure to be part of the Wales squad barring injuries. Another player likely to be in Qatar is Canada’s Richie Larriea, but he is due to spend the season on loan.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

There is no shortage of attractions in Nottingham. There are the Caves, which, oddly enough, are a huge network of caves, a good place to hide from the realities of the world if Forest is in the relegation zone in November.

Hot Selling Shirts

Brennan Johnson is a local hero. After signing a new contract this summer, his popularity has increased even more. Everyone likes it when an academy product succeeds, and Johnson certainly does. His father, David, had a respectable five years at the club at the turn of the millennium, and his legacy lives on 16 years after he left. He’s got a big step ahead given he was on loan at Lincoln in League One two years ago, but all indications are that he has the potential to become a Premier League player in the long run.

Careerist

Last season, the main social players were Jed Spence and Bryce Samba. The good news is they are now in the Premier League when it comes to TikTok, Instas and other things that keep kids entertained because they snapped up Jesse Lingard. First-class player with the following characteristics. He has over a million fans on TikTok alone because he loves to dance.

If Forest was a Netflix document…

Nottingham Forest: back to the big time. What can go wrong in City Ground? They worked hard to get back to the Premier League, it only took almost a quarter of a century and three seasons in the third division. Fans just hope this isn’t a picture of a man losing hope for nine months.