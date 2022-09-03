No. 13 NC State survives last-second upset bid by East Carolina in season opener

GREENVILLE, NC – East Carolina’s Owen Duffer missed a 41-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter, no. 13 North Carolina State won 21-20 on Saturday.

Duffer had earlier missed an extra point that would have tied the score at 21 and was unable to come up with the winning kick.

The Wolfpack led by 14 points at halftime, were denied two goal-line chances in the second half, but held on for the season-opening victory.

Despite taking a 21-7 lead into halftime behind two offensive scores and a blocked punt in the end zone, NC State struggled to move the ball in the second half behind preseason ACC Player of the Year quarterback Devin Leary.

ECU orchestrated a 12-play, 79-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Holton Ahlers to tight end Shane Calhoun, to cut the lead to 21-14 with 5:17 left in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack squandered two chances to score in the fourth quarter: Jordan Houston fumbled at the goal line and ECU denied four straight running plays from Demi Sumo-Karngbe on the ensuing possession.

Devin Leary, who threw all five interceptions last year, threw his first pick of the season with under five minutes left to put ECU in scoring position.

Peyton Wilson’s injury

The ever-present injury bug hit NC State in the first game of the year when linebacker Peyton Wilson left the game in the first quarter with an upper-body injury.

Wilson missed all but two games last season with a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. He had 108 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2020, but struggled to stay on the field.

He returned to the sideline in the second half dressed in street clothes.

Tight end Trent Pennix also left the game in the third quarter with a left wrist injury after a hit on the first possession.

The touchdown was a milestone for Thayer Thomas

Thomas’ first-quarter touchdown, a 12-yard connection with Leary tied the score at 7-7, moving the senior into a tie for second in program history for most career touchdowns.

Thomas tied Jericho’s streak with 21 touchdowns. Torey Holt holds the record with 31.

Thomas finished with a team-high four catches for 58 yards, including a 14-yard reception on 3rd-and-14 on a key third-quarter drive.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com or @daveth89 on Twitter.