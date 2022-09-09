No. 12: West Ham looking to build with new players

Plan

It’s hard to say exactly what West Ham will look like under new manager Paul Konchesky and massive roster changes. The fact that Konchesky was Ollie Harder’s assistant last season means there will be a certain level of consistency. Two of their recruits, Scottish international Lisa Evans and her former Arsenal teammate Halle Hussain, were on loan at the Hammers last year and are also familiar with the deal. However, there were 10 more signings and 10 departures as Konchesky looked to make his mark and build a team.

West Ham climbed from ninth place with 15 points in 2020-21 to sixth with 27 points last season, but they are far from challenging top teams Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. and also far from teams like Tottenham and Manchester United chasing these three.

The departure of captain Gilly Flaherty, who joined from Chelsea when West Ham were taken under the club’s wing and launched into the WSL, symbolizes the team’s new life cycle.

The arrival of Vivian Assei from Bayern Munich is very exciting, as is the arrival of Japanese defender Risa Shimizu, but the departure of midfielder Yui Hasegawa to Manchester City came as a big blow.

The Hammers played twice in pre-season, beating champion side Charlton 2-1 before taking on Liverpool 5-0 down. It’s hard to learn much from friendlies and it will take time for new players to get used to it, but there’s little room for error in the 12-team WSL.

Manager

Konchesky may seem like an unusual choice, but the former Liverpool, West Ham and Leicester player has stepped up since Harder’s departure and has embarked on a rocky summer of hiring. Asked if he listened to the advice of the coaches he played under, the outspoken manager recounted conversations with Roy Hodgson and Nigel Pearson.

Key player

Jaws dropped when West Ham signed Assei. 28-year-old forward of the French national team scores goals. She scored 13 times in 36 games for Bayern and scored 103 goals in 229 games for four Ligue 1 teams (Rouen, Montpellier, Marseille and Bordeaux). Assei missed the Euros by missing out on Corinne Diacre’s squad, and her last cap was a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in April.