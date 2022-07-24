No. 1: Arsenal

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 5th (NB: this is not necessarily Nick Ames’s prediction, but the average of our writers’ tips)

Position last season 5th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 66-1

perspectives

Arsenal promised so much last season before pulling back in a way that hurt. Fifth place meant significant progress, but they had to stay in the top four: the lack of depth and perhaps genuine quality in key positions was the obvious reason, and Mikel Arteta spent the summer trying to fix that. His efforts were richly rewarded. While it’s undeniable that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were considered expendable by Manchester City, spending around £75m on a pair of proven winners entering their peak years looks like exceptional value in the current market. Jesus has been flying in pre-season and should add a forwardness to the centre-forward position that has long been lacking.

The return of William Saliba from an exclusive loan spell at Marseille has drawn less attention but assuming he stays past the transfer deadline could still be decisive given the apparent gap between Ben White, Gabriel Magalhain and last season’s alternatives at center protector. Portuguese schemer Fabio Vieira, who joined from Porto, is also seen as a long-term prospect but expands Arteta’s creative options. There will likely be more arrivals: if a viable wide alternative to Bukayo Saka is provided, perhaps in tandem with the departure of Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal will finally look well covered in almost every position.

That might be enough to push them to victory, although as Chelsea and Spurs make their high-profile additions, the competition will be no less intense. Emirates is often a place of extremes, but this time the optimism looks justified.

Manager

Arteta just turned 40 in March, but by the end of this season, he will seem like an old actor. The two and a half years of his reign, as he repeatedly declared, provided enough material for a hefty book; most of its content would be like a scary story, but the last chapters give hope for a happy resolution. Last season, Arsenal began to play the way their manager would have liked: fast pace, quick changes in positions, less predictability in attack. If they continue to improve, Arteta’s star will also rise. He has always been strongly supported by the club hierarchy, even at times when his talents were seriously questioned from outside, but this does not change the fact that a return to the Champions League is expected soon. After last season’s late crash, it’s time to act.

Mikel Arteta, pictured on the team’s plane, was in charge of Arsenal for two and a half years. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty Images

transfer coup

Despite Jesus having the potential to change Arsenal’s attack, Zinchenko looks to be a standout £30m player. The Ukrainian’s versatility is undeniable: what’s more intriguing, however, is what he’s capable of in long-term play in midfield. He never got one at Manchester City, but his recent performances in the engine room of the national team have been masterful, and this is where he made his name as a youngster. Given his stamina, impeccable technique and ability to operate in tight spaces, Arteta may have simply found the modern, fluid midfield addition that Arsenal needed.

Impact of the World Cup

At least nine Arsenal first-team players are due to go to the World Cup in winter and that number could well rise if the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Vieira and Gabriel start the season strongly. Arteta may not be thrilled that his national team will face the always fierce Boxing Day derby against West Ham on their return. In Qatar, Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka will face any number of Arsenal’s Brazilians in the group stage. Kieran Tierney, Martin Odegaard and Zinchenko are some of the biggest names guaranteed to stay at home.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Those who yearn to be close to the Emirates can always take a walk in the nearby Gillespie Park. It is an artfully crafted corner of natural beauty that nestles behind Arsenal tube station and stretches along the elevated line to the much larger Finsbury Park. There is an environmental center and some boardwalks, but rubber boots are recommended in winter.

Hot Selling Shirts

The name of Jesus is a must-have accessory on the back of Arsenal’s latest kit, as you’d expect from any flagship summer signing, and by now a familiar sight on the streets of north London. But no Emirates visitor will ever walk away from a clutch of Saka and Smith Rowe shirts, while retained Eddie Nketiah is another homegrown hero whose popularity should be particularly high this season. Anyone brave enough to fatten up for Pepe or Ainsley Maitland-Niles might be sweating nervously in the new gear as the transfer deadline approaches.

Careerist

The departure of Mesut Ozil last year left a gaping void at the top of Arsenal’s social media rankings. Jesus and his 17.8 million Instagram followers are two-thirds of the way to fill it up, and the semi-regular stream of updates should keep his fans entertained. To show the chasm his teammates have to cross, Saka is only followed by 2.6 million and Martinelli by 1.3 million. If such numbers lead to success on the field, then Mohamed Elneni and his 4.5 million devotees can prepare for a worthy campaign. Saliba (489,000 people) should hope that his presence in north London will generate more fans.

If Arsenal were a Netflix document…

Amazon is already ahead of them in this. They opted for a relatively quiet season by tumultuous Arsenal standards, though some of the deleted scenes could have been worth their weight in gold, especially considering the cameras supposedly made their way to the training ground before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arteta, who did not support the documentary, has since called the experience incredible and described it as “a reality with no limits.”