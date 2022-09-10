No. 1 Alabama received a major test from No. 22 Texas before winning on a late field goal.

No one — well, almost no one — actually picked Texas to beat top-ranked Alabama. But as a barometer of where the Longhorns are two games into Steve Sarkisian’s second season, the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 victory painted an optimistic picture about the state of the program.

Especially on defense, the Longhorns have done what Alabama has done in a few years: bottle up the best-ranked offense in the Bowl Subdivision annually.

After getting a field goal on the game’s opening possession and then scoring on an 81-yard run late in the first quarter to take a 10-3 lead, Alabama didn’t mount another scoring drive until again converting 75 plays on 11 plays. lead, 17-16, midway through the fourth.

On special teams, Texas was able to control field position through punter Daniel Trejo, who averaged 46.4 yards per punt. Kicker Bert Auburn made four field goals, including a 49-yarder to give the Longhorns a 19-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Tide was plagued by uncharacteristic mistakes. 15 accepted penalties in the Nick Saban era helped keep Texas close. In the end, the brilliance of Alabama’s starting quarterback saved the day.

But the Longhorns have to feel very positive about how they played almost across the board — they may not be back, but they’re moving forward.

Here are the biggest takeaways from a surprisingly close game:

Also. So who is number 1?

It may not be Alabama when you look at the new USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which will be released on Sunday. Instead, Georgia could pick up enough votes to replace the Tide in the poll just two games into the regular season.

The biggest question coming into Saturday may be this: Will Texas really match up with the best the FBS has to offer, or will Alabama have an off day?

Perhaps both answers are true at the same time.

For the first time under Sarkisian, the Longhorns rose to the challenge and seemed capable of holding their own against an opponent of Alabama’s caliber, albeit with a little help from Alabama’s typical lethargy.

That bodes well for the Longhorns’ chances of rebounding from last year’s losing record and making a charge at the Big 12 Championship, especially if young quarterback Quinn Evers, who impressed in the first quarter, doesn’t miss extended time. He missed the game due to injury.

After dominating Utah State in the opener, the Tide looked dead against Texas. Among other concerns, the offensive line’s play remains a thorny issue for a program that evaluates, recruits and develops talent better than anyone in the FBS.

Saturday Downdown:Everything you need to know about scores, top 25 games

Bryce Young steps up and delivers

Trailing 19-17 with 90 seconds left and starting at his own 25-yard line, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner drove Alabama 61 yards in nine plays to set up the game-winning 31-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

Held in check for three quarters, Young’s performance on several late possessions marked his early-season Heisman moment, making him the second two-time winner in history.

One play in particular stands out: Under pressure from a Texas blitz, Young ducked under a tackler, ran outside and picked up 19 crucial yards to move Alabama into the red zone. Three plays later, kicker Will Reichard put the Tide ahead with a 33-yard kick.

Numbers may not appear on screen. Young finished with 38 rushing yards and 213 passing yards on just 5.5 yards per attempt. But his impact cemented the junior’s status as college football’s most effective player when Alabama needed him.

Texas will be a real Big 12 factor

Despite being voted first in the preseason coaches poll, the Longhorns are not the preseason favorite in the Big 12. Far from it actually. Even in a year that seemed more unpredictable than usual, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State were ranked as the league’s top seed, followed by the Longhorns and Kansas State.

Saturday changes that equation. One thing is easy to say: Texas should be good enough to win the conference or at least reach the conference championship game, as long as the offense gets round before meeting the Sooners in early October.

Even if the defense has to carry the load, the Longhorns should look good enough to win nine or more games and contend for a New Year’s Six bowl.