A New Jersey mom in touch with Fox News Digital this weekend shared that she’s worried about this “very tough and confusing time” for college students, who are trying to figure out what’s going to happen with their overwhelming student loan debt — and how much will be forgiven, or not, and whether or not they’ll even be able to continue going to school. Go ahead.

It’s so “confusing,” she says, “I just pray that my son doesn’t go to college one day and do what he loves with zero debt — unlike me,” she admits.

“I can’t imagine being able to pay for his tuition at this point, which is sad given my circumstances – and it’s a lot of money!”

President Joe Biden recently announced a plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients will receive $20,000 in loan handouts if their income falls below the same threshold. Biden also paused student loan payments until the end of the year.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the total cost of debt handouts could reach $500 billion. The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning over the years — a national debt that, according to the Treasury Department, is It currently stands at $30.7 trillion .

The New Jersey mother, who asked that her name not be used, said she personally has “a lot of student loan debt. My dad took out a home equity loan to help me out, which was great and appreciated, so I can pay them off (I don’t have the option to get an adjustable rate on a loan, or I will be more in debt).”

She added, “I can’t wait to pay him back in three to five years.”

She said she was trying to pay extra because thankfully there was zero penalty. At that time I had completed my graduation and had been working as a teacher for almost 20 years.

“There is so much corruption and indoctrination that I am far away from colleges now. My eyes are wide now.”

She also said, “The cost of college and the cost of living [while] Returning as a mature student is more of a career change!”

She also said, “My heart goes out to the people I know [who are] Still paying off their loans and living paycheck to paycheck without a degree because they had to stop going to college because of financial difficulties.”

This New Jersey mom also said, “By the time my son is college age we will be living in a completely different world with a different economy and financial system. One can only hope.”

She stressed that “I’m concerned not only about the exorbitant cost of college, but also the amount of lies and indoctrination out there. It’s not helping our world.”

She said, “These brilliant students need to find the truth … It’s a very tough and confusing time for them (thank God) as the old systems are collapsing and my heart goes out to them.”

“But,” she said, “I believe they will be okay one day. I pray for them during this crazy time.”

Others also shared their concerns and views in comments posted on social media and online.

One commenter wrote, “I feel sorry for our children and their children as we kick this debt bomb.”

Another said on social media, “Why should the American taxpayer be held responsible for someone’s poor choices? These colleges are flush with money and are laughing now because they have these huge endowments. [The] The federal government should not be in the business of making loans for college or housing.”

Another move by the Biden administration said, “[It’s] A blatant attempt at ‘vote buying’ which can easily backfire. Makes ‘chumps’ out of honest, hard-working, fiscally responsible Americans.”

Another said, “I want all my loan payments back!”

Another said, “I’m not angry about paying off my law-school loans. But I’m very angry that working-class people bailed out the education-industrial establishment.”

And another person said, “I never went to college because I didn’t want to deal with debt.”