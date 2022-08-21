Nisga delegation heads to Scotland to repatriate totem pole

Members of the Nisgaa First Nation travel to Scotland to repatriate a commemorative totem pole that was removed from their land nearly a century ago and later sold to the country’s national museum.

The Niisjohl Memorial Pillar is “a living constitutional and visual archive,” says Knox Tsaavit (Dr. Amy Parent), a Canadian researcher in indigenous education and governance at Simon Fraser University and a member of a delegation heading to Scotland.

“So removing it is like ripping a chapter out of Canada’s constitution and your most treasured family photo album and putting it in a museum in another country for foreigners to view on a daily basis,” she said.

An Indigenous Nation in northwest British Columbia says colonial ethnographer Marius Barbeau stole the pole in 1929 and then sold it to the National Museum of Scotland.

The Niisjokhl Memorial Pillar is a house pillar carved and erected in the 1860s. It tells the story of Tz’vavit, a warrior who was next in line to become chieftain before he was killed in conflict with a neighboring nation.

In a statementNisgaa stated that the pole “represents the head of the cultural sovereignty of peoples and is a living constitutional and visual evidence.”

It said that Barbo took the pole without the consent of the House of Niisjoohl – one of the approximately 50 houses of the Nisgaa nation – during a period when the Nisgaa peoples were away from their villages for the annual hunting, fishing and harvest season.

Nox Tsaavit said it belongs to the Nisgaa.

“We just want our kids to wake up every day and not have to search so hard for stories about who we are,” she said.

“Deeply Emotional”

Sim’ogith Ni’isjohl (Chief Earl Stevens) and Shona McKay will join Knox Tz’avit to meet museum staff on August 22nd.

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl said in a press release that this would be the first time in recent memory that representatives of the nation would see the pole in person.

“This visit will be very emotional for all of us,” the statement said.

The National Museum of Scotland did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2007, the United Kingdom voted to support the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, part of which calls for the repatriation of ceremonial items.

In 2010, the Royal British Columbia Museum and the Canadian Museum of History returned 276 historical and spiritual artifacts to the Nisgaa under the terms of an agreement signed in 2000 between the Nisgaa and the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

Nisgaa stated that to date, only one totem pole from Canada, the Hysla G’psgolox pole, has ever been successfully repatriated from a European museum.

It was returned from Sweden in 2006.