New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Salvation won Child obscenity dismissed a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction of a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band’s seminal 1991 album “Nevermind.”

In a decision Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Spencer Elden waited too long to say Nirvana had sexually exploited her, claiming more than 10 years after learning of the cover-up.

Other defendants include Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love, wife of late lead singer Kurt Cobain, several record labels and photographer Kirk Weddle.

claim Nirvana originated from the use of a photograph Weddle took in 1991 at the Pasadena Aquatic Center in California, depicting Elden swimming naked toward a dollar bill impaled with a fish hook.

Judge dismisses Nirvana lawsuit over ‘Nevermind’ album cover

Elden was interviewed in 2003 at the age of 12 Rolling Stone Magazine Of the photo, he said he was “probably going to get some money out of it” and recreated the image as an adult in 2016 with “Never mind” tattooed on his chest.

However, he claimed in his lawsuit, which began in August 2021, that he was bound by the statute of limitations because his injuries continued into adulthood, causing emotional distress, loss of earning capacity and “deprivation of enjoyment in life.”

The judge rejected that argument, saying it effectively allowed Elden Claim Nirvana indefinitely.

“In sum, Plaintiff fails to allege that he had knowledge of the violation or injury that occurred when he was a minor, which forms the basis of the claim within ten years of the filing of this action,” Olguin wrote.

‘Never mind’ Baby sues Nirvana after eviction

Elden filed three versions of his complaint, and Olguin’s dismissal prevents him from filing a fourth.

Dave Grohl responds to lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover: ‘Too much to life’

An attorney for Elden did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday. Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“No Matter” features the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Sales are top notch 30 million.