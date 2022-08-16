Nipsey Hussle received a Hollywood star on his 37th birthday

type here...
The late rapper Nipsey Hussle's star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on August 15. Members of the late rapper's family, including his sister Samantha Smith (third from right) and his grandmother Margaret Butt (fourth from right), who accepted the star on behalf of the family, performed and performed at the ceremony.

Damian Dovarganes/AP


The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on August 15. Members of the late rapper’s family, including his sister Samantha Smith (third from right) and his grandmother Margaret Butt (fourth from right), who accepted the star on behalf of the family, performed and performed at the ceremony.

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, the day the late rapper would have turned 37.

The star, who was unveiled at Monday afternoon’s ceremony, is in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The ceremony included performances and remarks by members of the late rapper’s family, including his sister Samantha Smith; his grandmother Margaret Butt; and his fiancee, actress Lauren London. Butte accepted the star on behalf of the family.

“I think I speak for the entire city of Los Angeles when I say we always knew Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said. local television channel NBC4. “This moment only reinforces that for us. Nip would be honored with this moment.”

The late rapper’s star on the Walk of Fame is the 2,729th star since it was completed in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars, according to NBC4.

Hussle, born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who was fatally shot in 2019 outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles.

Prior to the assassination, Hussle was scheduled to meet with LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LAPD Chief Michel Moore to discuss ways to end gang violence in the city.

“Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through thoughtful business moves and charitable donations,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement.

Hussle was also posthumously awarded two Grammy Awards in 2020 for Best Rap Performance and for Best Rap/Song Performance.

In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted 32-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. of murdering Hussle in the first degree.

In addition, Holder was found guilty of attempted manslaughter as two other men were wounded in a shootout at the crime scene. Holder could face life in prison and the sentence will be handed down next month.

