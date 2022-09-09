New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit back to district court challenging the state’s “egregious violation” of Second Amendment rights in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that struck down New York State’s concealed carry law.

On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Jones v. Bontalo remanded its own opinion, which challenged a California state law banning certain firearm sales to those under 21.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. V. The district court was asked to reconsider its decision in favor of the statute in light of the high court’s opinion in Bruen. That decision ruled unconstitutional a New York state law requiring citizens to show “good cause” for self-defense to obtain a concealed carry permit.

In Brune’s opinion, the Supreme Court reset the standard for analyzing Second Amendment challenges. Based on that new precedent, the Ninth Circuit is sending the matter back to the district court to reanalyze the case through this new standard, which creates a higher burden for states to uphold certain gun restrictions.

Attorneys for the three California adults under 21 challenging the law argued in court filings that once their clients turn 18, they are “considered adults for nearly all purposes and certainly for the exercise of constitutional rights. Yet the California law challenged in this case is based solely on their age.” It prevents them from buying or buying all semi-automatic center fire rifles.

“Taken together with existing state and federal laws that prevent 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining handguns, the result of the challenged provision is that far more firearms — including those most useful for self-defense — are now off limits to law-abiding Californians in this age bracket.”

In May, the panel reached a 2-1 split decision on the case, after two Trump appointees said a district court judge erred in not blocking California’s ban, adding the law’s “blanket ban” on young people. Military or police force is unconstitutional.

Judge Kenneth Lee specifically highlighted that “California’s legal position has no logical stopping point and ultimately erodes fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.”

“If California can deny young people a Second Amendment right based on their group’s disproportionate involvement in violent crime,” the opinion states, “then the government can deny that right — as well as other rights — to other groups.”

“While the goal behind the law is laudable, we cannot waive our constitutional rights,” Justice Lee wrote.

“Since this is one of the first opportunities for the court to apply the Supreme Court’s latest guidance on the Second Amendment, it will be interesting to see what the district court does on remand,” a former DOJ official told Fox News Digital.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs and Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately respond to Fox Digital’s request for comment.