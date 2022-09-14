Nina Totenberg recalls her long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Decades before Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an iconic Supreme Court justice, and long before Nina Totenberg became NPR’s award-winning legal correspondent, the two women struck up a friendship. They met in the early 70s when Totenberg was interviewing Ginsburg, then a law professor at Rutgers University, about a Supreme Court ruling on women’s rights.

Over the years, Totenberg and Ginzburg have supported each other through crises, including the illness and death of Ginzburg’s husband in 2010 and Totenberg’s first husband in 1998.

“I’ve always thought the best way to talk about a person who plays an important role in your cover is to try to get to know him better and understand who he is and what drives him,” says Totenberg. “And if they’re good people – and most of them are – they become friends after a while.”

As friends, they tried to avoid topics that intersected with their professional relationship, but maintaining this boundary was sometimes difficult. One interview was scheduled after Ginsburg criticized then-candidate Donald Trump, in which the judge did not want Totenberg to ask her about the comments. But Totenberg knew she couldn’t take the blows.

“I just said, ‘I’m sorry Ruth, I can’t do this. This is my job,” recalls Totenberg. “I said, ‘You can talk about me in an interview if you want.’ And she did. She drilled me. That’s the price of the ticket.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when Ginsburg was in poor health, Totenberg invited the judge to dinner. Ginsburg died on September 18, 2020, leaving a court vacancy that was later filled by Trump-nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Now Totenberg has written a book about their friendship called Dinners with Ruth. It is also a memoir of Totenberg’s life and her friendship with NPR’s Koki Roberts, who covered Congress, and Linda Wertheimer, who covered politics.

Interview Highlights

On the test case, which Ginzburg considered more durable than Rowe vs. Wade for the right to abortion



She represented a woman named Susan Struck, who was an Air Force captain and became pregnant. And according to the army rules, as they existed then, she had to either have an abortion or demobilize, and she wanted to stay in the army, and she arranged for the adoption of the child by people she knew. This is sort of the flip side of the coin. According to Judge Ginsburg, women have the right to personal autonomy over what happens to their bodies, including childbearing. And so she appealed the case all the way to the Supreme Court. And the court agreed to hear the case in the same year as Caviar. But the Government, the Solicitor General, realized that this case was likely to lose, and relented. It changed the rule. And so there was really no case left, no disagreement, as they say, which I wouldn’t say broke her heart, but she thought it was a much better case and that it exemplifies the dilemma of interfering with personal autonomy much better than Caviar. …

She often represented people who illustrated the other side: men who wanted the same rights as women. … [There was] a law that discriminated in one case, such as a man who wanted a tax deduction because he was taking care of his elderly mother. And if he was an unmarried woman, he would be allowed a deduction. But because he was a man, he was not. So it’s a very classic “ruthian” approach, as I call it.

About Ginsburg, living with herpes zoster in the last few years of her life

Oddly enough, one of the most painful things was that a couple of years before her death, she contracted shingles. And in typical Ruth fashion, she simply ignored it. She thought it was some kind of small rash and she should just get over it. And about two weeks later, she went to the doctor at the Capitol, who said, “You have shingles,” and prescribed everything you prescribed for shingles. But my husband [surgeon David Reines] was able about it because he was worried that because it had gone on for so long and because she had other problems, she would never get rid of it completely. And so it happened. The blisters are gone, but the pain is gone. Both my husband and her doctor tried everything they could think of to relieve the pain. And the only thing that helped was a lidocaine patch that can’t be worn for more than 12 hours a day. So she had to choose which 12 hours: did she want to sleep or did she want to get comfortable on the bench? And in response, she wanted to sleep.

On the possibility of contraceptives being declared illegal by the Supreme Court

The biggest threat to contraception for women in this country is probably related to affordability: everything possible can be done to make it less accessible and make certain methods of contraception that are easier to deal with, certain IUDs, less accessible, and especially for people in rural areas. areas where there is no giant CVS on the corner, it is definitely harder to get one. …

The court ruled that if you are a pharmacist or a public service provider you cannot discriminate against people based on what they want to have, it is legal but I am not sure this court will stand that. I don’t know if that’s likely, but it’s possible – or possible – that people will simply refuse to write prescriptions and thus make it unavailable. The many possibilities in the clash between church and state, as it currently exists, are quite remarkable.

On the challenges of being 26 years younger than her first husband, Senator Floyd Haskell

The problem is that he was from a different era. He wanted me to come home regularly at night. He was very proud of me. And he was very supportive of my professional career. On the other hand, he would really like me to be home at 7 pm, and I couldn’t do it all the time. And that made him furious, not furious, but constantly irritated. And here it was not his age, but the fact that, oddly enough, he did not like big parties full of interesting people. He loved small meals. So, if we went to a big party, and I would be in heaven, because I could learn a lot of interesting things, and he would like to leave. And so he famously said, “I’m leaving without saying goodbye. She says goodbye without leaving.

On Senator Mitch McConnell’s refusal to leave Ginsburg’s coffin in the Capitol rotunda

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi allowed the coffin to be placed in the Statuary Hall instead, and that is the prerogative of the House of Representatives. So there was this ceremony. It was just for me an indicator of how far we have come in relation to our country at the moment. I mean, McConnell didn’t show up for the ceremony. None of the leading Republicans came from either house. And I just thought it was – as my mother would say – bad manners.

Amy Salit and Thea Chaloner produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Benz, Molly Seavey-Nesper and Beth Novi adapted it for the web.