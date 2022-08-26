New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley hit back on Friday with a scathing statement after her nonprofit’s Internal Revenue Service filings were leaked and reported by the media — a move she argued was an attempt to scare off conservative donors.

Politico published information Friday about donors who made anonymous contributions to Haley’s advocacy group, Stand for America Inc. The 2019 IRS filing was obtained by the watchdog group Documented and shared with Politico.

The outlet reported that Stand for America has received donations from donors including Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, Suzanne Youngkin (wife of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin) and former Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick.

Politico reported that Haley’s team halted publication of the story, with a cease-and-desist letter Politico said “Politico is not authorized to receive confidential tax return information, nor is it authorized to print, publish or retain it.” Politico responded, saying the report was “in the public interest and fully protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.”

Haley suggested in a tweet that the publication of these details was politically motivated.

“Disclosure @StandForAmerica’s secret tax return doesn’t just violate state & federal law—it’s meant to intimidate conservative donors,” she said.

“Liberals have always weaponized government against conservatives,” she said. “Republicans have been too good for too long. The buck stops here.”

Haley represented the US at the United Nations in late 2018 under the Trump administration.

She founded Stand for America shortly after leaving the administration and has been closely watched for any moves she might make to run for the White House.

In 2021, she founded the Stand for America PAC — a separate organization from the advocacy group — that she described as “laser-focused 2022 midterms and elected conservative power to counter liberal agendas for the House of Representatives and the US Senate.” Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.”

While outspoken on issues such as threats from China and Iran, as well as the need for reform in the United States, Haley has endorsed several candidates for the election.

Haley said she would not run for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump runs again. In June, she asserted that she was focused on the 2022 midterms.

If we don’t win in ’22, there is no 24.. Once we win in 22, Republicans have to prove that we deserve to be there through results and solutions. Part of next year. If I get a place, I never lose a race. I’m not going to lose now,” Haley told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “I’m going to put 1,000% into it, I’m going to get it done. If I have no place, I will fight for this country till my last breath.”