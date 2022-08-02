New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hit back at China’s “outrageous outburst”, saying Beijing does not dictate United States foreign policy, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to retaliate for a visit to Taiwan.

“As China increases its aggression, America needs to show that we will not let Beijing’s anger dictate our foreign policy,” Haley told Fox News Digital in a separate statement Tuesday morning as Pelosi’s plane touched down in Taiwan.

“Taiwanese are a free people, they should not be trampled by the Chinese Communists,” Haley continued.

Pelosi conducting an extensive tour of Many friendly countries in Asia , finally hit Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker’s safety. Her flight landed in Taiwan around 10:45 am ET.

The speaker said in a Washington Post op-ed that she went to Taiwan because “we cannot stand by as the CCP continues to threaten Taiwan — and democracy.”

“By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that Taiwan’s freedoms — and all democracies — must be respected,” she wrote in an op-ed published after her plane landed.

Pelosi was the first House speaker Since Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997, the Taiwanese government was eager to host the speaker. Diplomatic visits of this scale serve to give Taiwan legitimacy on the world stage.

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow sea between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. China’s military frequently sends aircraft into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan – also known as the Republic of China – and maintains A Chinese policy It recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate successor state. The US has no official position on whether to defend Taiwan if China attacks it.

Haley has maintained a tough stance on China throughout her career, particularly as ambassador to the United Nations.

She told Fox News Digital at the Christians United for Israel summit in July that President Biden “needs to start showing strength” toward U.S. enemies, including China.

“We have to stop. We have to start being strong again. We have to start showing strength with our allies. We have to start showing strength with our enemies. And I don’t think he’s done that,” Haley said in an interview with Fox News.

“The biggest thing the Biden administration can do is wake up, wake up to the fact that China is our number one national security threat,” she said.

“We had to be smart about them and we didn’t. They said they would take Hong Kong. They did. They said Taiwan was theirs. We have to believe them. We have to get in front of this, and we have to stop it.”

“When America is distracted, the world is less safe. And that’s all played out. China and Russia are eating our lunch because we’re not paying attention. The biggest thing we can do is wake up, be strong, and lead again. . . When we do that, the world will be safer.” There will be,” Haley said.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.