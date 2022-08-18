New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On Thursday, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley became the latest notable Republican to endorse Adam Laxault for Nevada US Senate.

“Look no further than Adam Laxalt for a pro-law and order, pro-veteran, pro-strong border freedom fighter. Adam has defended Nevadans on the battlefield and in the courtroom – and he will defend them in the United States Senate,” Haley said in a statement sent to Fox News.

Other big names backing Laxalt include former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former South Carolina Governor Haley will officially announce her endorsement Thursday morning.

The announcement came after Laxalt and the Morning in Nevada PAC held its annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada, about 50 miles south of Reno, on Saturday.

Each year the event features conservative speakers and officials, a traditional Basque lamb fry, and family-friendly activities.

This year, about 1,500 people attended, and two of the speakers were Cruz and South Dakota Governor Kristy Noem.

“We’re going to see not just a red wave but a red tsunami in November,” Cruz said at the Basque Fry.

Laxalt and his Republican counterparts are riding a “red wave” message in November’s midterm elections, hoping to flip the House and Senate.

Laxalt Sen. Catherine Cortez is running against Masto, a Democrat.