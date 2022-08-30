New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday on “America’s Newsroom” that the Justice Department should investigate leaks of her nonprofit’s tax filings.

Politico recently published information on donors who made anonymous contributions to Haley’s advocacy group, Stand for America Inc. 2019 IRS Filing was obtained by a watchdog group called Documented and shared with Politico.

Haley said a filing published by Politico showed it came from someone in the New York state attorney general’s office.

“We’re going to fight this. And we’re filing a lawsuit against the New York State Attorney General’s office. We’re going to Merrick Garland and we’re saying this is a federal tax crime, and we want them to investigate that office,” she said. told Dana Perino, doubting Garland would take action.

Nikki Haley launches PAC to support conservative candidates, ‘laser-focused’ on 2022 midterms

The former South Carolina governor previously argued that the move was an attempt to intimidate conservative donors.

She founded in 2021 Stand Up For America PAC – a separate organization from the advocacy group – that describes itself as “laser-focused on the 2022 midterms and electing a conservative force in the House of Representatives and US Senate to oppose the liberal agendas of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.”

Haley said these kinds of leaks don’t happen in liberal organizations.

“You don’t see leaks from the ACLU. You don’t see leaks from Planned Parenthood. You only see these things happening to conservatives who are threatened by them.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Haley said there was no reason for this “illegality”.

“We’re not going to throw cotton balls at them. We’re going to throw grenades, and we’re going to make sure they know enough is enough,” Haley stressed.

Politico defended the move, saying the information would reveal who is trying to influence the political system and that the report is “fully protected by the First Amendment.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report