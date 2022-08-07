New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, may be a staunch conservative, often rumored to be the Republican presidential candidate, but she came out in support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Haley acknowledged the Democratic leader’s decision to go to Taiwan despite threats from China, but criticized President Biden for not being as supportive.

“I think Nancy Pelosi is right to go to Taiwan,” Haley told host Mike Emanuel. “It’s a shame that Biden is trying to put a wrench in the military by saying they don’t want her to go. China is trying to bully us, the same way they try to bully their own people. And we can’t have that.”

Haley added that the US must always have the backs of our allies and we will always hold our enemies to account.

China threatened “severe consequences” if Pelosi went to Taiwan, but that didn’t deter the House speaker, who was on a multi-country tour of Asia.

Haley claimed China’s threats were nothing more than posturing.

“I’ve seen China get angry many times when things don’t go their way,” she said. “President Xi wants to show his strength, that’s why he’s threatening Taiwan. He’s trying to pretend there’s going to be a war, he’s trying to scare them. America should never react to fear. We should always focus on preventing wars.”

Haley added that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “temper tantrums” are “childish” and “dangerous,” but “the last thing we need to do is get out of it.”

Haley noted that foreign adversaries have already taken action, emboldened by the failures of the Biden administration. She pointed out that Russia is trying to take over Ukraine and is holding America hostage in the process, that China is “bullying” Taiwan and that the Taliban is allowing Al Qaeda to have a home in Afghanistan.

“It’s a total mess, and what we’ve seen is that Biden has scared the whole administration out of his shadow,” she said. “We need to start showing strength and avoiding wars.”

Haley then addressed the situation of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who served nine years in a Russian prison for possession of marijuana. The US is pushing for a prisoner exchange that would bring Griner back to the US along with Paul Whelan, who is serving a prison term on espionage charges. Instead, the US is rumored to be offering Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Haley supported the idea of ​​bringing Griner and Whelan home, but strongly opposed paying that kind of price.

“It’s not a Russian hockey player they want to swap. It’s a Russian arms dealer arming terrorists to kill Americans. Make no mistake, that’s dangerous,” Haley said. “And if you do this prisoner exchange, it will tell Russia and every enemy we know: Get as many American hostages as you can, because we’re going to bring all our terrorists home. That’s not the way to do it. We need to bring these two Americans home, but you’re trying to kill Americans.” Don’t do it with a prisoner exchange with people.”