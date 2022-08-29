New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nikki Bella And “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev officially got married.

The couple tied the knot in Paris, France over the weekend. The “Totally Bellas” The star shared the news Her Instagram Monday Page.

She captioned a photo of herself showing off their wedding rings, “We said I do, can’t wait to share the whole journey,” adding that the wedding will be featured in a four-part E! Specially titled “Nikki Bella Says I Do.”

The wedding ceremony was attended by prominent guests such as Chigvintsev’s friend and colleague “DWTS” Pro Gleb Savchenko, as well as Emma Slater.

A few days before the special day, the couple teased on their Instagram accounts that they were going abroad for “something special”.

Nikki Bella Reveals She “Hated” Fiance Artem Chigvintsev

“Explore Paris with this one,” Bella wrote in an Instagram story, with the text overlaying a photo of her and Chigvintsev at dinner.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The couple met in 2017 when they partnered together on season 25 of the popular dance competition show. At that time, Bella is engaged to John CenaBut the couple finally called off their engagement in 2018.

In March 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev made their relationship official on Instagram and got engaged that November while the couple was vacationing in Paris.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Mateo Artemovich.

The former WWE star has previously spoken candidly about her struggles with postpartum depression, adding that she “hated” Chigvintsev.

“He was like, ‘Sometimes, I feel like you’re starting to hate me.’ He said, ‘You must be mean.’ And I’m not going to lie, I was rude,” Bella admitted on her podcast, “The Bellas,” in October 2020. “I felt bad for Artem because it made him feel terrible, and then he was like, ‘I wish you would come to me sooner,'” she revealed. “He felt bad that I was going through all these things and I never told him.”

Click here to get the Fox News app