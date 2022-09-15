Nike released the US World Cup jerseys, which some criticized as bland

NEW YORK – Nike released the United States World Cup jerseys on Thursday, featuring a mostly white design for home matches. That was criticized beforehand By a couple of American players and some fans.

The home jerseys feature red and blue stripes on each sleeve, similar to the stripes on each side of the Americans’ 2002 World Cup uniforms.

“We are just as angry as all of you!!!” forward Tim Weah wrote last month after a version of the home jersey was posted online.

“Tried to tell them,” wrote midfielder Weston McKenney.

The ice-dyeing technique on the bright blue away jersey is somewhat similar to the tie-dye pattern.

More than 100 people have signed a change.org online petition calling for various designs.

“I rate it in the middle,” American midfielder Yunus Musa said during an Aug. 25 conference call. He stuck his right thumb out to the side. “It’s not there,” he said, thumbing up, then thumbing down, “or there. It is in the middle. “

Aaron Barnett, senior product director of Nike global football apparel, said Rolando Cruz, apparel product line manager, coordinated with the USSF on the design.

“We know our products always get a response,” says Barnett. “We’re doing products for multiple sports, not just soccer. So we’re going to have some athletes who are very excited about it and others who aren’t. And it’s just a balance you always have in the process.

The US returns to the World Cup for this year’s tournament in Qatar after failing to qualify for 2018. The Americans face Wales on November 21.

Most of the jersey manufacturing is done in Asia, Barnett said. He said he did not know if the workers making the kits were unionized.

Nike took over as the USSF’s equipment supplier in 1995 from Adidas, which had provided the uniforms since 1973. The USSF announced a long-term extension with Nike last November, without specifying the length.