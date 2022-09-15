type here...
Sports Nike released the US World Cup jerseys, which some...
Sports

Nike released the US World Cup jerseys, which some criticized as bland

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


NEW YORK – Nike released the United States World Cup jerseys on Thursday, featuring a mostly white design for home matches. That was criticized beforehand By a couple of American players and some fans.

The home jerseys feature red and blue stripes on each sleeve, similar to the stripes on each side of the Americans’ 2002 World Cup uniforms.

“We are just as angry as all of you!!!” forward Tim Weah wrote last month after a version of the home jersey was posted online.

“Tried to tell them,” wrote midfielder Weston McKenney.

The ice-dyeing technique on the bright blue away jersey is somewhat similar to the tie-dye pattern.

More than 100 people have signed a change.org online petition calling for various designs.

“I rate it in the middle,” American midfielder Yunus Musa said during an Aug. 25 conference call. He stuck his right thumb out to the side. “It’s not there,” he said, thumbing up, then thumbing down, “or there. It is in the middle. “

Aaron Barnett, senior product director of Nike global football apparel, said Rolando Cruz, apparel product line manager, coordinated with the USSF on the design.

“We know our products always get a response,” says Barnett. “We’re doing products for multiple sports, not just soccer. So we’re going to have some athletes who are very excited about it and others who aren’t. And it’s just a balance you always have in the process.

The US returns to the World Cup for this year’s tournament in Qatar after failing to qualify for 2018. The Americans face Wales on November 21.

Most of the jersey manufacturing is done in Asia, Barnett said. He said he did not know if the workers making the kits were unionized.

Nike took over as the USSF’s equipment supplier in 1995 from Adidas, which had provided the uniforms since 1973. The USSF announced a long-term extension with Nike last November, without specifying the length.

Previous articleMemphis jogger suspect Cleotha Henderson in court on unrelated rape, kidnapping charges
Next articleThe new film “Goodnight Oppie” tells about the “cute” Mars rover Opportunity.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News