Young people in America They are using marijuana And hallucinogenic drugs are being taken at higher rates than ever, but fewer opioids, according to a National Institutes for Health study published this week.

The proportion of Americans between the ages of 19 and 30 who reported using marijuana in the past month rose to 29% in 2021, up from 21% in 2016 and just 17% in 2011. Daily marijuana use has nearly doubled in the past decade, with 11% of young adults reporting marijuana as part of their daily routine in 2021, compared to 6% in 2011.

The use of hallucinogens such as psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, mescaline, and peyote is also on the rise. Last year, 8% of young adults reported using hallucinogens, up from 5% in 2016 and 3% in 2011. MDMA, also known as ecstasy, is the only hallucinogenic drug that has declined in use.

Opioid use, meanwhile, has declined in recent years. Heroin was used by .2% of youth in 2021, nearly half of the .4% who reported using heroin in 2011. Prescription opioids such as Vicodin and OxyContin have also declined among young adults over the past decade.

“We need to know more about how young people use drugs like marijuana and hallucinogens, and the health effects of consuming different strengths and forms of these substances,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a statement.

“Young people are at a critical life stage and need to improve their ability to make informed choices,” she continued. “Understanding how substance use influences behavioral choices in young adulthood is critical to helping new generations position themselves for success.”

Even as the use of opioids among young adults has declined, overdose deaths are hitting records, a trend attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

More 107,000 Americans died That’s a significant increase from last year’s drug overdose deaths, the highest number on record, and the 93,655 Americans who died in 2020.

Fentanyl was responsible for 71,238 drug overdose deaths last year, up from 57,834 in 2020, according to the CDC.