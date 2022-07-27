type here...
TOP STORIES Nightlife returns to the capital of Ukraine. But...
TOP STORIES

Nightlife returns to the capital of Ukraine. But revelers have to reckon with guilt and curfew.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The rave was planned for several weeks, with secured space, DJs, drinks, invitations and security.

But after a recent missile attack far from the front lines that killed more than 25 people, including children, in central Ukraine, an attack that deeply alarmed all of Ukraine, enthusiastic organizers rallied to make a difficult last-minute decision. Should they postpone the party?

Decided: no way.

“This is exactly what the Russians want,” said Dmitry Vasilkov, one of the organizers.

So they installed huge speakers, blew up the air conditioners, and covered the windows of the huge room with thick black curtains. Then they opened the doors of an old silk factory in the industrial district of Kyiv.

And as if on cue, the hall was filled with young men in stripped shirts and young women in tight black dresses, all moving in a trance, facing forward, almost like in a church, DJ altar.

It was dark, sweaty, loud and wonderful. It was a country involved in a war that touched every person in the room, but they danced with all their hearts nonetheless.

“If you know how to use it, it’s medicine,” said one ravers, Aleksey Pidgoretsky, a young man who lives with his grandmother and hasn’t left his house for months.

After a long silence, Kyiv nightlife returns with a roar.

Many people are taking to the streets for the first time since the beginning of the war. Drink by the river. To meet a friend. Sit at the bar and have a cocktail. Or three.

This is a city full of young people who have been locked up for two years, first because of Covid and then because of the war with Russia. They crave contact. War makes that desire even stronger, especially this war where a Russian cruise missile can destroy you anywhere and anytime.

