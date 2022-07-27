Nightlife returns to the capital of Ukraine. But revelers have to reckon with guilt and curfew.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The rave was planned for several weeks, with secured space, DJs, drinks, invitations and security.

But after a recent missile attack far from the front lines that killed more than 25 people, including children, in central Ukraine, an attack that deeply alarmed all of Ukraine, enthusiastic organizers rallied to make a difficult last-minute decision. Should they postpone the party?

Decided: no way.

“This is exactly what the Russians want,” said Dmitry Vasilkov, one of the organizers.