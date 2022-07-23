type here...
Nielsen said 17.7 million watched the hearing on Thursday, January 6

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17.7 million viewers watched Thursday night’s trial January 6, 2021 House committee investigating the attack In the US Capitol.

The Nielsen Company said it was second at 20 million June 9 saw the first committee hearing, the only other of eight sessions held in prime time.

Ten of the 11 networks that showed the June 9 session carried the hearing live last week. The conservative network Newsmax was dropped this time.

The six daytime hearings averaged 11.2 million viewers, with 13.2 million on June 28, according to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Testified on the conduct of former President Donald Trump.

Nielsen said 13.6 million, or 77 percent, of Thursday’s viewers were 55 and older. Only 705,000 viewers are 18 to 34.

MSNBC said the 4.7 million people who watched its coverage represented the network’s largest prime-time audience since the night of the incident the committee is investigating.

Public hearings are expected to resume in September.

