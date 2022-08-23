New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nicole Kidman She is putting a toned physique on display.

In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, 55-year-old Kidman poses Flexing her biceps in a miniskirt And tube top she stared blankly at the camera.

The “Being the Ricardos” star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in the front and long hair in the back.

The outlet shared a photo of Kidman from its September issue on Instagram Monday with the caption, “The Perfect Icon Award goes to Nicole Kidman.”

Lucille Ball’s Paul ‘Embodied’ Nicole Kidman’s Last Star in ‘Being the Ricardos’: She ‘Degraded Her’

Fans and Kidman’s peers flooded the magazine’s comment section, praising the actress’ look.

“Great photos!” Rita Wilson He commented. One fan wrote, “I need to see her in a major sci-fi movie now!”

This is Not for the first time Kidman She flaunts her abs in an exclusive cover shoot. In February, Kidman was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair, and the images created quite a stir among social media users for the “mind-blowing” concept.

“Presenting Our 28th Annual Hollywood Issue Featuring Academy Award Nominee Nicole Kidman,” the publication Titled An Instagram post premiering new photos.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball earned her her fifth Oscar nomination. Still, after 40 years in more than 80 film and TV projects, says Kidman, she approaches each role as if she just stepped out of theater class. “

Kidman poses in a “student” Miu Miu look for the cover of the 28th edition. Many are social media users She was quick to comment on the dress that exposed her midriff.

“One of the most prolific actresses (and the cutest too) and she’ll be featured as a scantily clad school girl in 2022,” wrote one commenter. “Who would have thought this was a good idea? It’s mind boggling.”

Others echoed similar sentiments Written by an Instagram user “Very confused by this completely strange and unexpected appearance. Not in a good way.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Kidman later revealed that she “begged” to wear the revealing look.

“Because you know that part of me that’s like, ‘Whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it eventually!’ And have a little fun. And commit like I really committed when I showed up … but have some fun,” she told Baz Luhrmann. For Vogue Australia in May.

“And sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. But I love the idea of ​​being bold and not fitting in a box.”