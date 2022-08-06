New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday. A long battle with glioblastoma, The team confirmed. She is 45 years old.

The Diamondbacks have released a statement confirming the death of Nicole Hazen due to complications related to her. A rare form of brain cancer She was diagnosed two years ago.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” Hazen’s family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator who advocated for goodness.

“From our family, we will be forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness they have given us over the last two years and four months. We could not have walked this road without her help. The generosity of our community. Glioblastoma has slowly taken away the ability to speak, walk, talk and lead but She never took for granted her ability to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her, but she carries forward the torch of unyielding compassion for everyone, from this day forward.”

Mike Hazen took a leave of absence in 2021 to care for his wife and their four children.

“Nicole is a sweetheart A member of the D-Backs family, And we are saddened by her passing,” said managing general partner Ken Kendrick and team president and CEO Derrick Hall in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire family. Nicole will be remembered for her dynamism, kindness and beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident every step of the way. Her courageous journey and her impact on research and treatment In her efforts, the future is bright for those diagnosed with this. She will always be remembered and respected.”

Support poured in for Hazen’s family, as many remembered her for her “kindness, compassion & strength.”

Mike Hazen joined the Diamondbacks in 2016.