Nicole Hanna-Jones and Our Country (2021)

By printveela editor

-

15
0
Painting by artist Sydney King of a Dutch ship carrying 20 enslaved Africans arriving at Point Comfort, Virginia in 1619, marking the beginning of slavery in America.

Is history always political? Who decides? What happens when you challenge conventional narratives? In this issue, Rund Abdelfata and Throughline’s Ramtin Arabloui explore these questions with Nicole Hanna-Jones, New York Times investigative reporter and creator of Project 1619.

Since the launch of the project in 2019 most of the US. states tried to ban the teaching of race, racism, or the 1619 project in particular. As well as It was a significant increase in the number of challenging and banning of books. However, many classes across the country have taken advantage of the curriculum and resources that emerged from the original project. This has prompted people on both sides of the political spectrum to question how our understanding of the past affects the present, to question what we remember and what we don’t remember as a society, and whether we need a shared historical narrative to move forward.

If you want to know more on the topic, here is the list:

Project 1619: a new origin storyNicole Hanna-Jones

Before the Mayflower: A History of Black AmericaLerone Bennett Jr.

