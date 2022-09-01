New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, is outraged by Chris Rock’s recent joke about her sibling’s brutal murder.

During the rock Sunday night show In Phoenix, the 57-year-old comedian reportedly asked Simpson to “go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses if she returned to the Academy Awards after the infamous Will Smith slap incident. She was killed, according to the Arizona Republic.

“There is nothing funny about his joke to Jada because she suffers from a physical condition, and nothing funny about equating an Oscar host invitation to double homicide,” Tanya wrote on Instagram.

“I always thought he was funny, but he crossed the line with this,” The Motivational speaker and life coach added

“In other words!!!! Stop using my sister, OJ and Ron in your cringing comedy act. The families are behind this tragedy!” she Said Drawing parallels between Rock Slap and the gruesome double homicides of Brown and Ron Goldman.

During his comedy set, Rock told the crowd that he had turned down an offer to host the 2023 Oscars. Slap on stage at the 2022 ceremony By Will Smith, the comedian was offended by a joke Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett made about Smith.

Rock Smith made a “GI Jane” joke about his hair. “The Nutty Professor” actress suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

In June 1997, Brown and her friend Goldman were stabbed to death at her home in Brentwood, California. Brown’s husband and former NFL star, OJ Simpson, was charged with double murder, but later acquitted. A widely publicized trial.

Rock’s joke about the murders sparked considerable controversy on social media. As Entertainment Tonight reports, one of the trial prosecutors, Christopher Darden, weighed in in a post shared to his private Instagram account.

“I don’t condone violence, but I don’t think this guy has learned his lesson,” he wrote. “I think Will failed to slap any sense into him.”

“I know some people who were seriously hurt and offended by this joke. Lame. I mean he has a right to say what he says, but maybe if his jokes were so generic and not specific enough to be mocked. Specific people,” Darden’s post continued.

“Nicole’s a mother Bru and Ron’s a son and a brother, you know? You always have to make a joke at someone else’s expense?”

Darden added, “Have you learned nothing from the slap heard round the world?”