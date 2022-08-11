New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nicola Peltz Beckham Recently opened up about her relationship with her in-laws and her rumored relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Ever since her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, rumors have swirled that Peltz Beckham did not get along with her mother-in-law and that the two were feuding.

The couple is away from discussing the matter.

But, in a recent interview with Variety, Peltz speculated on whether Beckham had any issues between her and her in-laws and where the rumor originated.

She believes the rumors started after she walked down the aisle in a Valentino gown, not a dress designed by Beckham.

“I was going, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized her atelier couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” Peltz Beckham explained to Variety. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I shouldn’t. That’s where it started, and then they ran with it.”

Victoria Beckham Launched her own clothing line in 2008. Her website describes the line as a mix of pieces that suit women’s evolving style and staple pieces that every woman should own, no matter what the current trends are.

Peltz Beckham’s husband, Brooklyn, who attended the interview, took the whole ordeal differently. Growing up in the media spotlight, Beckham seemed to understand how quickly rumors could spread and how to deal with them.

“I learned that they always try to write stuff like that,” Beckham said. “They always try to put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

He said he will “always wish the haters the best” and “will continue to do what (he) loves, stay healthy, and be happy.”

The couple started dating in October 2019 and built their relationship Instagram Official in January 2020. After less than a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020 with Peltz Beckham writing that Beckham was the “luckiest girl in the world”.

They married on April 9, 2022 at the Peltz Beckham family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Since getting married, the couple has been seen on red carpets together, including at the Met Gala in May, and while out and about together.

Beckham’s father is a famous British soccer player David Beckham. And, apart from being a fashion designer, his mother is a former Spice Girl known as Posh Spice.