Nicky Hilton shares her new son’s look.

On Thursday, Hilton, 38, took to Instagram to share a picture of her two-week-old son lying on her chest. “Baby bliss,” she captioned the picture of the mother-son duo.

While the fashion designer lounged on a hammock, her son – whose name has yet to be shared – relaxed in a white long-sleeve onesie with angel wings on the back.

Hilton and her husband James Rothschildannounced the third addition to their family on Instagram on July 5. “We’re officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters couldn’t be more upset,” she wrote alongside a picture. couple

Hilton and Rothschild have not revealed their son’s name or date of birth.

The couple shares two daughters: Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora Marilyn, 4. Hilton and her adoring husband married in 2015 at Kensington Palace.

Hilton’s older sister Paris Hilton recently She spoke to Fox News about her own ambitions To become a mother.

The socialite, 41, married Carter Ream in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding also featured celebrity guests Kim Kardashian Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards – just to name a few.

Paris She claims that she is now ready to take on a new role as a mother.

“We can’t wait for it,” she told Fox News Digital of wanting to have children. “We talk about it every day. I’m trying to find time in my schedule because I have a lot of projects going on and I’ve started my media company 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot going on, but it’s definitely one of my top priorities.”

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.