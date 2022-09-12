type here...
CANADA Nick Suzuki, 23, is the Canadiens' 31st captain and...
CANADA

Nick Suzuki, 23, is the Canadiens’ 31st captain and the youngest in club history.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Nick Suzuki, named the 31st captain in Canadiens history on Monday, is surrounded by new assistants Brendan Gallagher (left) and Joel Edmundson. (Twitter/@CanadiensMTL)

Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Head coach Martin Saint-Louis made the announcement on Monday morning as part of the team’s annual golf tournament at Laval-sur-le-Lac.

“It is a great honor and privilege for me. This team is moving in the right direction and I am very happy to be the captain and represent the team,” Suzuki told reporters.

“It means a lot, just to see the respect of management, teammates, [and] trainers for me. I know it’s a big role, but I think I’m ready for it. There is a bright future here and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Suzuki, 23, is the 31st captain in Canadiens history and the youngest.

He will replace defenseman Shea Weber, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in June.

The captains will be defender Joel Edmundson and forward Brendan Gallagher.

2018 exchange to Montreal

Suzuki, who was drafted by Vegas in the first round (13th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, was the Canadiens’ leading scorer last year with 21 goals and 40 assists for 61 points in 82 regular season games, which is career record.

  • Canadiens sign young standout forward Nick Suzuki to an 8-year, $63 million U.S. renewal

On September 9, 2018, he was traded to Montreal for forward Thomas Tatar and was selected in the 2019 second round for forward Max Pacioretti.

In 209 NHL regular season games, Suzuki scored 49 goals and 94 assists for 143 points.

Suzuki experienced almost every pick and trap in his three seasons in Montreal.

I think that I should be very good at handling every situation, just setting the example again.— Nick Suzuki on his role as captain of the Canadiens.

The Canadiens lost in the first round of the 2020 playoffs, followed by a run to win the Stanley Cup in 2021, where Montreal lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • More NHL coverage

After two years of playoff experience, Suzuki and the Canadiens have bottomed out in last place in the Eastern Conference in an injury-marred 2021-2022 season.

“There were a lot of ups and downs, a lot of experience,” Suzuki said. “I think I have to handle every situation very well, just lead by example again. It’s a privilege to put that kind of pressure on you. We want to win hockey games and that’s the main reason we’re here.”



Previous articleTrump lawyers call document probe ‘misguided’, urge judge to continue blocking DOJ from records taken from Mar-a-Lago
Next articleDolphins’ Tyreek Hill gives Coach Mike McDaniel a colorful post-game ‘gutsy’ ovation after victory over Patriots

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Alex Murdoff alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly accused SC men linked to blood gang: Report

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 12 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

WATCH: Oz disputes Dem’s message that abortion gives Fetterman edge with voters in Pennsylvania Senate race

closer Video Mehmet Oz on abortion and the most pressing issues in...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill gives Coach Mike McDaniel a colorful post-game ‘gutsy’ ovation after victory over Patriots

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Nick Suzuki, 23, is the Canadiens’ 31st captain and the youngest in club history.

Nick Suzuki, named the 31st captain in Canadiens history on Monday, is surrounded by new assistants Brendan Gallagher...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump lawyers call document probe ‘misguided’, urge judge to continue blocking DOJ from records taken from Mar-a-Lago

Trump's lawyers called the criminal investigation 'unprecedented and misleading'.The Justice Department asked a judge to allow a criminal investigation...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Illinois mayor hammers new state law eliminating cash bail: ‘big risk’

off Video A Chicago business owner considers leaving the city as crime...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Some Liberal MPs are hoping that with Poillivere’s victory, the party will turn to the center.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Algonquin...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Quebec Liberals Spit As CAQ, QS See Fortress Montreal Rise

Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade waves...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Ontario Opens New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Enrollments for All Adults

Updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that better target the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Rape victim turned away from Fredericton ER, saying to make an appointment the next day

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton is...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News