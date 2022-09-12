Nick Suzuki, 23, is the Canadiens’ 31st captain and the youngest in club history.

Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Head coach Martin Saint-Louis made the announcement on Monday morning as part of the team’s annual golf tournament at Laval-sur-le-Lac.

“It is a great honor and privilege for me. This team is moving in the right direction and I am very happy to be the captain and represent the team,” Suzuki told reporters.

“It means a lot, just to see the respect of management, teammates, [and] trainers for me. I know it’s a big role, but I think I’m ready for it. There is a bright future here and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Suzuki, 23, is the 31st captain in Canadiens history and the youngest.

He will replace defenseman Shea Weber, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in June.

The captains will be defender Joel Edmundson and forward Brendan Gallagher.

C vraiment beau à voir We like what we are #GoHabsGo | @nsuzuki_37 pic.twitter.com/qsyp3e8BAs –@CanadiensMTL

2018 exchange to Montreal

Suzuki, who was drafted by Vegas in the first round (13th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, was the Canadiens’ leading scorer last year with 21 goals and 40 assists for 61 points in 82 regular season games, which is career record.

On September 9, 2018, he was traded to Montreal for forward Thomas Tatar and was selected in the 2019 second round for forward Max Pacioretti.

Joel Edmundson est le suivant au micro. Joel Edmundson is next on the microphone. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/4MvHxH2Gea –@CanadiensMTL

In 209 NHL regular season games, Suzuki scored 49 goals and 94 assists for 143 points.

Suzuki experienced almost every pick and trap in his three seasons in Montreal.

I think that I should be very good at handling every situation, just setting the example again. — Nick Suzuki on his role as captain of the Canadiens.

The Canadiens lost in the first round of the 2020 playoffs, followed by a run to win the Stanley Cup in 2021, where Montreal lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After two years of playoff experience, Suzuki and the Canadiens have bottomed out in last place in the Eastern Conference in an injury-marred 2021-2022 season.

“There were a lot of ups and downs, a lot of experience,” Suzuki said. “I think I have to handle every situation very well, just lead by example again. It’s a privilege to put that kind of pressure on you. We want to win hockey games and that’s the main reason we’re here.”