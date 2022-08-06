Nick Saban says Alabama is ‘rebuilding’ in 2021 There is still work to be done opinion

Alabama football began preseason practices for the 2022 season this week, but 2021 has certainly been the subject of much discussion over the past few days.

Coach Nick Saban, whether he meant to or not, upended the college football discourse when he joined WJOX Radio Wednesday and said Alabama has “kind of a rebuilding year” in 2021.

Some thought it was outrageous. After all, Alabama made it to the College Football Playoff Championship. Meanwhile, others understand the coaching challenge for Saban in 2021. Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows. He told Saban as much after the national championship.

Call 2021 a rebuild if you will. Or don’t. Frankly, it doesn’t matter much.

Neither label can change the outcome of last season. Alabama has never won a national championship, and that’s the high standard used in this dynasty no matter who’s on the roster.

so, This is until 2022.

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on,” senior linebacker Henry To’o said Friday. “But we’re very excited about the players we have, the opportunities to live up to the Alabama standard and create the identities we want.”

The Crimson Tide’s five-star cupboard is certainly a lot less bare than most teams. With quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. as well as plenty of other talented pieces, Alabama is arguably the best in the nation.

But there are also areas of the roster that can become problematic if not addressed properly.

“Bryce Young is a great player, a great leader, a great quarterback,” Saban said at SEC Media Days. “But quarterback can be one of the hardest positions in all of sports to play if you’re not surrounded by good people. So the challenge for us is to make sure we’re doing the best job we can of developing players. We can continue to be a very productive offensive team around him.”

It starts with the offensive line.

Gon is the best player in 2021 from the offensive line, an overall weak spot. Additionally, Alabama needs to step up other spots on the offensive line. Saban said he wanted a different mindset from the group in terms of toughness and hard work.

“Coach challenged me and the two older guys in the room, so we lead the way offensively,” guard Emil Ekior Jr. said. “Last year, he felt that the leadership might not be where it should be, so I took that challenge to make everyone better and lead by example.”

Tight end is another area of ​​potential concern. It wasn’t already projected as a position of strength going into the season, and now Cameron Latu is going to miss some time with an undisclosed injury.

Also, there is a receiver group. It has been re-tooled with new talent, but it still has a lot to prove. There’s no guarantee it will pick up where Jameson Williams and John Metchie III left off.

On the defensive line, someone needs to step up to the NFL as a pass rusher with Fidarian Mathis. There will be a new linebacker next to To’oTo’o and the cornerbacks will need to develop. Saban said the cornerback’s growth will be key to Alabama’s success.

Maybe a 2021 rebuild. Maybe it’s not. Either way, the Crimson Tide still has plenty to build on this season if they want to win a national championship.

