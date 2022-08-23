Nick Saban regains status as college football’s top-paid coach after Alabama contract extension

Nick Saban’s second-highest paid public-school coach didn’t last long.

The compensation committee for the Alabama system’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved a new contract for Alabama’s football coach that extends him another year through the 2029 season and expires on Feb. 28, 2030. Saban will make $10.695 million in 2022. Base salary, talent fee and full benefit. This does not include incentive bonuses.

That’s up from the $9.9 million Saban was slated to make this season.

Through the 2029 season, Saban is set to earn $12.7 million in base salary and talent fees in his new contract. That season, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was set to make $11.75 million.

Smart became the nation’s highest-paid public-school coach after getting a contract extension earlier this summer, pouncing on Saban after the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football Playoff. Then on Tuesday, Saban went backwards. The smart deal is valid till December 31, 2031.

Saban is the latest coach to get a new contract this offseason, joining Ohio State’s Smart, Ryan Day ($9.5 million in 2022), LSU’s Brian Kelly ($9.5 million) and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker ($9.5 million). . Contracts for coaches at private schools such as Southern Cal’s Lincoln Riley and Miami’s Mario Cristobal were not available through open records requests because of their university status.

Saban’s contract stipulates that he and/or his representation meet with Byrne each February to review marketplace trends. If his total guaranteed annual compensation is less than the average of the three highest-paid SEC football coaches or the five highest-paid NCAA coaches, Alabama will increase his compensation to the greater of the two averages.

“We want to make sure Coach Saban and Ms. Terry are very happy with our level of support,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News in June. “It’s been that way in the past and it’s going to be that way in the future. So we’re having ongoing conversations to make sure that’s appropriate.”

Highest-paid public school football coaches in annual compensation for the 2022 season

Nick SabanAlabama: $10.695 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia: $10.25 million

Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.5 million

Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $9.5 million

Ryan Day, Ohio State: $9.5 million*

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: $9 million

James Franklin, Penn State: $8.5 million

Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $8.5 million

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8.05 million

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State: $7.5 million

Lane Kiffin, Mississippi: $7.25 million

Billy Napier, Florida: $7.1 million

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $7 million

Brent Venables, Oklahoma: $7 million

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: $6.75 million

Source: Documents from school obtained through public-records requests.

* Annual rate with effect from 1st July.

USA TODAY’s Steve Berkowitz contributed to this report.