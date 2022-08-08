New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When Nick Kyrgios ran through a long list of people he wanted to thank on Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the City Open, his final victory, he mentioned the match officials.

Then, catching himself, the Wimbledon runner-up added with a knowing smile: “The relationship with the umpires is still compromised.”

Kyrgios produced the best performance of his career and another performance that would make him take him seriously at the US Open, as he defeated Yoshihito 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Nishioka at City Open.

“I feel like my motivation is higher than ever. … There’s a little window there; I have to take advantage of it,” said Kyrgios, who fell flat on his back on the blue court as the match ended. He returned to the stadium in the evening with Jack Sack for the doubles trophy, defeating French Open finalists Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t care what people say about my tennis, ‘always disrespecting the sport’, all that,” said Kyrgios, the first man to win the Washington singles and doubles events in the same year. “I know, deep down, I’m just trying to do it my way. I know I’ve inspired millions and I’m playing for them.”

Earlier on Sunday, Lyudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title by defeating sixth seed Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Citi Open women’s final.

Kyrgios’ seventh career tour-level singles championship comes in 2019, his sixth – on the hard courts of the American capital in a tuneup for Flushing Meadows.

As usual when Kyrgios is on his game, the serve led the way: He hit 12 aces and won 22 of 25 first-serve points. He won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making him 64 for the tournament, finishing the week by saving all 10 of his opponent’s break points. The only game Kyrgios faced on Sunday came at 3-2 in the first set and Kyrgios broke it out with a volley winner.

“I couldn’t figure out his service game,” said Nishioka, who ranked Kyrgios No. 1 on tour in that department and praised the 27-year-old Australian as “more focused” than earlier in his career.

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Canadian Open over vaccine mandate, weeks before US Open

Kyrgios managed to break 96th-ranked Nishioka of Japan and eliminated top-seeded Andrei Rublev in the semifinals – in the opening game of each set and again in the final game of the match.

It represents remarkable consistency for Kyrgios, who made a run to his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. That performance earned Kyrgios no ranking points – no one is awarded points at Wimbledon – but a singles title in Washington would push him from 63rd to 37th in possible seeding at the US Open.

“Hopefully,” Kyrgios said, “I can keep this momentum going.”

Play begins on August 29 at Flushing Meadows. Kyrgios is less than a week away from a scheduled court hearing in Australia on a simple assault charge.

Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian who reached a career-best ranking of No. 25 in May, but is currently ranked No. 60 after her country’s invasion of Ukraine forced her to sit out part of the season, including Wimbledon. She used a powerful serve that reached 119 mph against Kanepi to top the bracket at the hard-court tournament, including a win over reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Samsonova’s other championship came last year at a grass-court tournament in Berlin. Kanepi, 37, from Estonia, is seeking her first trophy since 2013. She left the court for a medical timeout in the third set on Sunday due to what she said was an abdominal muscle problem.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I guess there will be a lot of matches and a lot of serving this week,” Kanepi said.

Kyrgios’ victory was shown on the Tennis Channel, which dropped the women’s final from its main station and aired pickleball instead — because, tournament chairman Mark Ein said, of a prior commitment.

It was big-serve, quick-strike tennis between a pair of women with similar playing styles on a humid, 90-degree Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) afternoon. Some spectators held umbrellas to provide shade; Portable electric fans were placed next to the sideline seats to provide players with some respite during changeovers; Samsonova held a plastic bag filled with ice over her head.