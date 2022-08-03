New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nick Kyrgios defeated American Marcos Giron at the City Open on Tuesday, Australia’s first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final.

Less than a month after reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. Falling out at Wimbledon won’t help him, it won’t be easy. But, winning more will boost his confidence.

“It was like a golden opportunity for me,” Kyrgios said of Wimbledon. “I wish I had done a lot differently, now that I’ve digested that match, but I’m doing all the right things to put myself back in that position.” I think I’m doing that and my whole team is helping me achieve that goal.”

Following the tradition he started when he won this hard-court tuneup for the US Open in 2019, he asked a fan where he should serve for a match point and faced Tommy Paul in the round of 32.

“I think I have that experience when I watch tennis matches,” Kyrgios said. “I think it’s a wonderful experience to have someone who paid money come see you play and go home with that memory.”

Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino in three sets instead of singles play

Kyrgios is trying to overcome the memory of losing to Djokovic at Wimbledon and losing in the first round at the City Open a year ago. It helps that he is playing some of the best tennis of his career.

“I had a great year,” he said. “If there were points at Wimbledon, I think I’d be in the top 15, top 20 in the world. I definitely feel like I’m playing that level of tennis — if not top 10, then top five at the moment.”

Top-seeded Andrei Rublev advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jack Draper. In the women’s draw, Australia’s Ajla Tomlanovic defeated America’s Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.