Unsure of the relevant rule, Nick Kyrgios lost the point by running around the net to hit a ball that was about to land. he shouted at his guest box. The chair got into an argument with the umpire.

Most notably, and more recently than ever for him, Kyrgios won, knocking off defending US Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev.

Building on the momentum he generated by reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios defeated Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday night to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Kyrgios, the 27-year-old 23rd seed from Australia, has yet to get past the third round at the US Open, going 0-4 at that stage so far this year. But even Kyrgios has been unable to turn his dubious skill into a spectacular game or any semblance of the consistency he has been doing of late.

“I’m very happy that I can finally show my talent in New York,” he said. “I haven’t had many great trips here.”

He reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and then first Grand Slam final at the All England Club in July before losing to Novak Djokovic in the title match. Kyrgios then won his first ATP title in three years in Washington in August. He soon won a hard-court tournament in Montreal against Medvedev. He leads the ATP Tour in match wins since June.

Nick Kyrgios was hit with a $7,500 fine after his recent US Open outburst

And now, with his big serve delivering 21 aces on Sunday and his go-for-break style perfectly working against Medvedev, Kyrgios should be considered a serious championship contender at the US Open.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has been playing well enough to win all nine sets he played in Week 1 and is poised to become the first man to win back-to-back titles in New York since Roger Federer claimed the last of his five in a row. From 2004-08.

Instead, Medvedev – whose victory over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final ended his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 – will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. Three players have a chance to replace him there: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

On Tuesday, Kyrgios will face 27th seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the semifinals.